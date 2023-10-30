Ketel Marte is already a fan favorite in Arizona. The Diamondbacks infielder has shined all through the postseason, with their team now three wins away from a World Series ring. But even without being on the field, Marte won hearts with a sweet gesture during a practice session on Sunday, October 29

Ketel Marte has been one of the key figures in the Diamondbacks setup ever since he signed a $76 million, five-year contract extension in March of 2022. The second baseman has been an important contact hitter for the team and is a leader in the clubhouse.

Throughout this time, his family has been his biggest support. He is married to Elisa Guerrero, who happens to be the cousin of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. With Guerrero, Ketel has five children — Kelly, Mahienson, Keyden, Keycha, and Kadmiel.

Before the World Series moves to Phoenix, Marte was seen practicing on the field with his son, Keyden, on Sunday. The father-son duo did some second-base fielding and practiced a few throws.

Looking at the pictures of the 30-year-old and his son, fans melted. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to share heartfelt messages for the Diamondbacks' second baseman.

Ketel Marte's incredible postseason record

Coming into bat in the eighth inning in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, Ketel Marte was 0-4 on the night. He knew one swing of the bat could create history. Facing reliever Martin Perez, Marte hit a changeup straight through the middle to earn a 2-RBI single and extend Dbacks' lead to 7-1.

Marte's hit set the record for longest postseason hit streak, with 18 games. He had connected in all four of his appearances in 2017 when Arizona lost in the NLDS and has been unhinged in all fourteen of their postseason games this year. In doing so, he left behind HOFer Derek Jeter, 12x All-Star Manny Ramirez, and 7x World Series champion Hank Bauer, who were tied with him at 17.