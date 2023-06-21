The expected first choice in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama made an appearance at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch. Wembanyama's pitch did not go well and soon after the image of a baseball in his enormous hands caused the internet to go into chaos.

Wembanyama uploaded the photo to his Instagram story because he obviously thought it was humorous, but you might easily mistake him for holding an egg or a marble rather than a real baseball.

The Sporting News @sportingnews twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Victor Wembanyama posted a picture of himself holding a baseball on his Instagram story... Victor Wembanyama posted a picture of himself holding a baseball on his Instagram story... 😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9syNhoxYXY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Victor Wembanyama posted a picture of himself holding a baseball on his Instagram story..." - The Sporting News

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most unusual draft prospects in NBA history because of his remarkable stature. The French prodigy stands 7 feet 5 inches tall in shoes and has an 8-foot wingspan.

Wembanyama's photo of himself holding the baseball hand in hand has left netizens in splits.

"Made it look like a golf ball" - DavidW128

"Bet he throws the meanest changeup." - Mario Millan

"Had to double-check if it was real baseball" - MLB Perfect Inning 23

"Imagine him as a pitcher. The extension he would have, would be insane; his release point would be like 40 foot from the plate & coming from 7 foot high" - RAJ 4 MVP

"That bouncy ball almost looks like a baseba-WAIT THAT IS A BASEBALL WHAT" - bench Reactions Podcast

"How the hell is he planning on throwing the first pitch out tonight" - Depressed Cardinals Fan

Depressed Cardinals Fan @Gundervile @JomboyMedia How the hell is he planning on throwing the first pitch out tonight @JomboyMedia How the hell is he planning on throwing the first pitch out tonight

The dimensions of Wembanyama's hands have not yet been officially recorded.

Victor Wembanyama can palm a basketball with two fingers

The NBA and ESPN both record his height as 7-foot-4, although his hands are obviously quite large.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

A video of him palming a basketball with two fingers was shared earlier this year.

"vicw_32 can “palm” a basketball… with just two fingers!" - NBA

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to choose Wemby as the first overall choice, according to several experts.

Poll : 0 votes