Cardinals fans have reached their “tipping point” with manager Oli Marmol, as calls for his sacking intensify following Willson Contreras's position change.

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the greatest start to the season, and the negative opinion about the Cardinals think tank is all the more worrying for everybody associated with the organization.

Marmol's most recent peculiar position switch of catcher Contreras has baffled fans and pundits alike. While it can be agreed that Contreras's gamble clearly hasn't worked for the St. Louis Cardinals, Marmol's bizarre position changes have been all the more frustrating.

"When asked what Willson Contreras needed to do to potentially be used in the outfield -- a spot he played some with the Cubs -- #STLCards manager Oli Marmol said, "I think the question should be what does Contreras need to do to get behind the plate, not playing the outfield?" - John Denton, Twitter.

Fans berated the 36-year-old manager on Twitter, mocking him from all corners.

Baffling decisions like his are avenues for one to lose the trust of the clubhouse, and Oli Marmol is treading down a very dark road. Marmol will have to oversee a serious change in decisions and tactics to win back the trust of the pundits and fans.

Willson Contreras is a three-time MLB All-Star

Venezuelan Willson Contreras was signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in 2009 and he made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Cubs that year. He made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Cubs.

Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs hits a game-tying single in the 6th inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on August 3, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A catcher by trade, Contreras's biggest accolade to this day is the 2016 World Series championship. He has also been voted as an MLB All-Star thrice (2018, 2019, and 2022). He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent after the 2022 season.

