If you're a player of Aaron Judge's calliber, you're bound to attract comments at every minor adjustment you make to your game. That was the case in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays as the broadcasters noticed something unusual when Judge came for his fifth at-bat.
The Yankees enjoyed a convincing 7-4 win against the Blue Jays with their captain going yard twice for his third multi-homer game this season and 30th overall. Aaron Judge started the scoring in the first with a deep flyball into right field for 375 feet off Blue Jays started Alek Manoah who struggled throughout the game.
For his second homer of the game, Judge hit a towering shot to center field that reached 462 feet in distance. This is when the Blue Jays broadcasters pointed out that the slugger took a small look toward their dugout before the ball is pitched.
He did it on a previous pitch at the same at-bat and on the 3-2 pitch he swung at the slider for a 114.9 mph shot.
While Aaron Judge rounded the bases the broadcasters were bemused on air. They even tried to come up with any theories as to what the Bombers' captain was looking at from his dugout. Fans weren't left happy at them trying to pinch their claims as they took to Twitter to voice their own opinions.
Aaron Judge leads Yankees to a good start in massive series
Judge's multi-homer game and recent good batting form for New York are important in this current juncture. The Yankees' good start to the series against Toronto is essential for the current AL East standings.
This series is crucial for the Yanks as they are just two games behind the Blue Jays in fourth place. A series sweep on the road would push them close to the second place Baltimore Orioles.