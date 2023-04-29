While Major League Baseball (MLB) is experimenting with new rules and rule changes in the lower leagues, one area that has been a hot topic of discussion is the automated system for reviews.

The MLB has been utilizing instant replays to review umpire's calls since 2008. However, the current system has some limitations, so fans and experts have called for an automated riveiw system to be introduced in the major leagues.

A review system has been in place that could lead to a change in the umpire's call since the 2008 season. The way the current system works is that reviews can be initiated either by the team manager with limitations or by the umpires themselves. All instant replay reviews will be examined by umpires at the Replay Command Center in New York City, who make the final decision on whether to uphold or overturn the initial call.

However, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in 2022 that the MLB could introduce an automated system for reviews by the 2024 season. While the baseball world is divided on the future of calling balls and strikes between human umpires and robots, the MLB has reached a middle ground.

The system adopted in the minor leagues is that each team has a limited number of challenges which they can use to review a call made by the umpire. The automated system digitally recreates the pitch and gives the verdict.

Fans have been receptive to the review system being tried out in the minor leagues, especially as it provides the review instantly. Many have been calling for it to be introduced in the major leagues soon.

"Wish all instant replay situations in sports could be that quick and easy," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Need this for the Angels Brewers game," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Codify @CodifyBaseball This is what it looks like when an umpire calls a strike on a pitch that is out of the strike zone, it is challenged, and the Automated Ball/Strike System is used to review it.

This is what it looks like when an umpire calls a strike on a pitch that is out of the strike zone, it is challenged, and the Automated Ball/Strike System is used to review it.https://t.co/vGKHAvF9Vd

Jackson Bartlett @jackson21bart @CodifyBaseball Love it. Wish all instant replay situations in sports could be that quick and easy @CodifyBaseball Love it. Wish all instant replay situations in sports could be that quick and easy

BreakfastBurritoMan_619 @BrkfastKing_619 @CodifyBaseball This is gonna humble a lot of umpires. Can't wait for this to hit #MLB @CodifyBaseball This is gonna humble a lot of umpires. Can't wait for this to hit #MLB.

A♠️ @acekingspades @CodifyBaseball Looks great, they should be able to speed this up though. @CodifyBaseball Looks great, they should be able to speed this up though.

Michael Henk @mykenk Assuming in the majors they'd pick up the pace a little bit, or limit to 1 challenge per game.

This is what it looks like when an umpire calls a strike on a pitch that is out of the strike zone, it is challenged, and the Automated Ball/Strike System is used to review it.https://t.co/vGKHAvF9Vd Assuming in the majors they'd pick up the pace a little bit, or limit to 1 challenge per game. twitter.com/CodifyBaseball… Assuming in the majors they'd pick up the pace a little bit, or limit to 1 challenge per game. twitter.com/CodifyBaseball…

Keith Rogers @KeithRogers2 🏽 reviewjournal.com/sports/aviator… #MLB announces rule changes for minor league season | Beginning May 17, Triple-A West umpires will utilize the Automated Ball-Strike system to call balls and strikes. | | Las Vegas Review-Journal ⚾️⚾️⚾️ #MLB announces rule changes for minor league season | Beginning May 17, Triple-A West umpires will utilize the Automated Ball-Strike system to call balls and strikes. | | Las Vegas Review-Journal 👇🏽 reviewjournal.com/sports/aviator…

Will MLB introduce automated review system to major leagues?

While the original debate on the topic was about whether ball/strike calls should be made by a human umpire alone or determined solely by a computer, the MLB seems to have found a solution.

The positive reactions from fans to the current system being experimented in the Triple-As are a huge boost. That could likely be the precursor to introducing it in the major leagues as well, which seems to be only a matter of time now.

