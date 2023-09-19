Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu silenced his critics once again with a go-ahead home run against the Baltimore Orioles during their thrilling encounter on Monday, September 18.

While the Orioles went on to win the game 8-7 thanks to a three-run homer from Cedric Mullins in the ninth inning, the Houston team put up an impressive fight against the AL division leaders. Houston fans got a chance to hit back at critics who doubted Abreu, courtesy of his outstanding performance on the night.

Jose Abreu started his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox after signing with them ahead of the 2014 season and went on to become one of their star players. He won the AL Rookie of the Year in his first season and was named the AL MVP in 2020.

He has also won three Silver Slugger awards and has been the AL RBI leader on two occasions. He then signed for the Astros ahead of the 2023 season and seems to have rediscovered his form since.

The 36-year-old has shown promising signs in his first year in Houston. The veteran first baseman had a spell on the injured list in the middle of the season and many had written him off. However, he has been impressively productive since his return to action, proving his critics wrong. Houston fans took the opportunity to point it out to the rest of the MLB world who had considered his career over.

"And y'all said he was washed," wrote one fan on X.

"Eat that Abreu haters," added another.

Cedric Mullins nullifies Jose Abreu's homer to upset the Astros

Jose Abreu's go-ahead home run in the seventh inning seemed to have opened the door to a Houston Astros victory as Martin Maldonado capped it with his solo homer in the eighth. However, Cedric Mullins had other plans as he faced Ryan Pressley in the ninth and blasted a three-run homer to ensure a victory for the Baltimore Orioles as they continued to assert their dominance in the league.

The remaining two games of the series promise to be thrilling contests as both teams are in fine form and the Astros continue their push towards an MLB playoff spot.