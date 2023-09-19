It's safe to say that Jose Ramirez is arguably the most underrated player in the MLB.

The six-time All-Star has been one of the most consistent players in the league since his breakout season in 2016. However, he is never the first name brought up when asked about the top players in the MLB.

Now, the incredibly talented third baseman has crossed off another major milestone, becoming only the fourth active player to record 200 stolen bases and 200 home runs. Jose Ramirez joins only Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, and Andrew McCutchen to accomplish this impressive feat.

It's been another fantastic season for Ramirez, who earned an All-Star selection for the third consecutive year. Through 144 games this year, the Cleveland Guardians superstar has racked up an impressive 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

At only 31 years old, Ramirez has shown no signs of slowing down. If he can continue to produce at his current level, the four-time Silver Slugger Award winner should continue to cross off more accomplishments before he decides to either retire or before his decline.

Born in Bani, Dominican Republic, Jose Ramirez signed with the Cleveland Guardians as a free agent in November 2009, working his way through the organization's minor league system before making his major league debut in 2013.

Since then he has been a key figure for Cleveland, helping the team reach the postseason on five different occasions.

Jose Ramirez may not only be the most underrated player in the league but the most underpaid as well

As previously mentioned, many Cleveland Guardians fans feel the All-Star third baseman is criminally underrated. However, based on the level of production that he consistently racks up, he also may be the underpaid player in the league as well.

The five-time All-Star is under contract with the Guardians until the 2028 after signing a seven-year, $141,000,000 contract to remain with the only team he has ever played for. After he signed the contract, many experts believed he could have signed a contract worth twice as much.