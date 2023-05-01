Fans witnessed Superdad at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a LA Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game.
The Dodgers fan, who was holding his baby and a drink, caught a foul ball hit by the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman. The ball was hit high into the second deck down the first-base line, but the dad used his free limb to make a spectacular catch. Throughout the whole experience, he remained cool and collected, even showcasing the ball after making the catch. The surrounding spectators were amazed, and Twitter erupted with appreciation for the cool dad.
This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. - Los Angeles Dodgers
Twitter is elated and fans are posting appreciation comments for the cool dad.
Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium - jesss.
"dad power at dodger stadium is insane" - jess
He's MVP!!! - Mario Gomez
And the player of the game is ....
Classic!! - Michael Goolsby
Some fans think that this dad is a superhero.
Not all heroes wear capes! - Gunther Eagleman
This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBB Baby beer baseball - AM2
This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today! LOVE IT! - Dodger Jim
Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W! - Nat
Dodgers fans surely witnessed a super dad at Dodger Stadium
In one of the wildest Aprils a team has ever experienced, the Dodgers have had four players placed on the paternity list this season. All those guys are now officially back in the lineup.
However, this dad was undoubtedly in charge during Sunday's game, making the most stunning play of the day.