Fans witnessed Superdad at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a LA Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game.

The Dodgers fan, who was holding his baby and a drink, caught a foul ball hit by the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman. The ball was hit high into the second deck down the first-base line, but the dad used his free limb to make a spectacular catch. Throughout the whole experience, he remained cool and collected, even showcasing the ball after making the catch. The surrounding spectators were amazed, and Twitter erupted with appreciation for the cool dad.

This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. - Los Angeles Dodgers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. 😲 https://t.co/FgDEhCkFoF

Twitter is elated and fans are posting appreciation comments for the cool dad.

Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium - jesss.

jesss. ⚯͛ @xhouses27x @Dodgers Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium @Dodgers Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium

"dad power at dodger stadium is insane" - jess

He's MVP!!! - Mario Gomez

And the player of the game is ....

Player of the game. - Los Angeles Dodgers

Classic!! - Michael Goolsby

Some fans think that this dad is a superhero.

Not all heroes wear capes! - Gunther Eagleman

This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBB Baby beer baseball - AM2

AM2 @anthonymazzajr



Baby beer baseball @Dodgers This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBBBaby beer baseball @Dodgers This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBB Baby beer baseball

This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today! LOVE IT! - Dodger Jim

Dodger Jim @Dodgerjim2020

LOVE IT! @Dodgers This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today!LOVE IT! @Dodgers This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today! LOVE IT!

Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W! - Nat

Nat ✌︎ @NataliaGarduno6 @Dodgers Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W! @Dodgers Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W!

Dodgers fans surely witnessed a super dad at Dodger Stadium

In one of the wildest Aprils a team has ever experienced, the Dodgers have had four players placed on the paternity list this season. All those guys are now officially back in the lineup.

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgersone Dodgers fan was unmistakably in charge in Sunday's game.

However, this dad was undoubtedly in charge during Sunday's game, making the most stunning play of the day.

Poll : 0 votes