Create

MLB fans celebrate stunning catch by super dad at Dodger Stadium: "He's MVP"

By Aashna
Modified May 01, 2023 07:21 GMT
MLB fans celebrate stunning catch by super dad at Dodger Stadium: &quot;He
MLB fans celebrate stunning catch by super dad at Dodger Stadium: "He's MVP"

Fans witnessed Superdad at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a LA Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game.

The Dodgers fan, who was holding his baby and a drink, caught a foul ball hit by the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman. The ball was hit high into the second deck down the first-base line, but the dad used his free limb to make a spectacular catch. Throughout the whole experience, he remained cool and collected, even showcasing the ball after making the catch. The surrounding spectators were amazed, and Twitter erupted with appreciation for the cool dad.

This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. - Los Angeles Dodgers
This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. 😲 https://t.co/FgDEhCkFoF

Twitter is elated and fans are posting appreciation comments for the cool dad.

Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium - jesss.
@Dodgers Dad power on and off the field at dodger stadium
"dad power at dodger stadium is insane" - jess
@Dodgers dad power at dodger stadium is insane
He's MVP!!! - Mario Gomez
@Dodgers He's MVP!!!

And the player of the game is ....

Player of the game. - Los Angeles Dodgers
@boxinggomez00 Player of the game.
Classic!! - Michael Goolsby
@Dodgers Classic!!

Some fans think that this dad is a superhero.

Not all heroes wear capes! - Gunther Eagleman
@Dodgers Not all heroes wear capes!
This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBB Baby beer baseball - AM2
@Dodgers This is the trifecta of baseball and what we all as fathers aspire to. It’s the pinnacle. Triple BBB Baby beer baseball
This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today! LOVE IT! - Dodger Jim
@Dodgers This guy is gonna be an internet sensation/legend. This is like the 100th time I've seen this vid since it happened IRL today! LOVE IT!
Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W! - Nat
@Dodgers Sign him Dodgers y'all gotta sign him! Dad power for the W!

Dodgers fans surely witnessed a super dad at Dodger Stadium

In one of the wildest Aprils a team has ever experienced, the Dodgers have had four players placed on the paternity list this season. All those guys are now officially back in the lineup.

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgersone Dodgers fan was unmistakably in charge in Sunday&#039;s game.
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgersone Dodgers fan was unmistakably in charge in Sunday's game.

However, this dad was undoubtedly in charge during Sunday's game, making the most stunning play of the day.

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...