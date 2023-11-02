Win or lose, Zac Gallen gave his all on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series. After struggling throughout the postseason, the 28-year-old was incredible, keeping the Arizona Diamondbacks' postseason hopes alive.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In by far the best performance of the postseason Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks started had dominated the Texas Rangers offense, throwing six no-hit innings. Gallen became the first pitcher in World Series history to carry a no-hitter through six innings in an elimination game.

Expand Tweet

However, it only seemed like a matter of time before the Rangers' potent offense would get to him. In the top of the 7th inning, the mighty Texas offense struck. Who else would erase Gallen's no-hitter than World Series MVP frontrunner Corey Seager? The superstar shortstop singled to left field, eventually scoring on a hit by slugging Mitch Garver.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The hit brought an end to the incredible World Series performance. Gallen finished Game 5 of the 2023 World Series allowing three hits and a run, while also racking up six strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

No matter what happens, Arizona Diamondbacks fans have taken to social media to share their admiration for Gallen's performance. Many fans have not only praised Gallen but also took the time to blame the team's lack of run support during his no-hit bid.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A closer look at Zac Gallen's postseason performances leading up to Game 5 of the World Series

During the regular season, Zac Gallen was one of the top pitchers in the National League for the majority of the year. After throwing a career-high 210.0 innings, the native of Somerdale, New Jersey, delivered the best season of his five-year MLB career.

Expand Tweet

En route to the first All-Star selection of his career, Gallen posted a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.119 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. His incredible season helped the Arizona Diamondbacks clinch their first postseason berth since 2017.

Expand Tweet

"Everyone is talking about Zac Gallen’s struggles. His arm is tired. His highest inning pitch total prior to this year was 182 innings pitched. Hes over 240 now in 2023. His arm is fatigued. Look at his last 12 outings, 10/12 he’s given up ATLEAST 2 runs. #Dbacks #WorldSeries" - @David_Truitt4

That being said, as strong as Gallen was throughout the regular season, he has been a shell of himself throughout the postseason. Prior to Tuesday night's dominant performance, Gallen posted a dreadful 5.27 ERA over 27.1 innings, which led to a 2-2 record and 1.500 WHIP.