It was announced that Texas Rangers staff ace Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The announcement comes one day after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list. The surgery is necessary to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Jacob deGrom has been out with right elbow inflammation since leaving an April 28 start against the New York Yankees after four innings. It was the second time in 11 days that deGrom had been removed from the mound in the fourth inning. On April 17, he came out of a no-hitter in the Rangers' 4-0 defeat of the Kansas City Royals. He reported wrist soreness, but he still made his next start six days later.

DeGrom fought back tears in telling the Dallas Morning News of the heartbreaking development. He said:

"This stinks. It’s not ideal. But at least we know what it is now. I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year."

Jacob deGrom had one Tommy John Surgery shortly after being drafted by the Mets in 2010. The 10-year MLB veteran signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers after nine years with the New York Mets.

His time in the Big Apple had become more about how often he was hurt rather than how tremendous he was when healthy. DeGrom started 38 games over his final three seasons in New York.

It was reported on Monday that deGrom was being transferred to the 60-day IL. The transfer was portrayed as a matter of procedure because Texas needed to open a spot on the team's 40-man roster. Spencer Howard was coming off of his stay on the 60-day IL due to arm fatigue.

However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that a recent examination revealed the need for surgery. Rangers GM Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News:

"We have gone backwards. The MRI revealed damage that was significant. I’m glad we have clarity. Everyone being in the dark was not good. Now we have a course of action and we will attack it."

In spite of deGrom's dominance when healthy, the Mets made no attempt to re-sign him this offseason. Instead, the team pried Justin Verlander off the free agent market from the Houston Astros.

Rangers took a big gamble on Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Globe Life Field on April 28, 2023

Jacob deGrom's nine years with the Mets included countless superb outings. However, his win-loss record never seemed to match the numbers he put up while on the mound. With New York, he went 82-57 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, and 1,614 strikeouts.

In six starts with the Rangers, he was 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 30-1/3 innings.

