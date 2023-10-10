It was a game to forget for Minnesota Twins ace Sonny Gray on Tuesday afternoon. The three-time All-Star struggled mightily in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs over only 4.0 innings. The Astros had a 5-0 lead by the time he left the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The disappointing outing by Sonny Gray sent social media into a disappointed frenzy, as the Houston Astros remain one of the MLB's most hated teams. For many fans across the league, it's not that they are cheering for the Minnesota Twins, but against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

Expand Tweet

Although some felt that the Astros winning the World Series last year exercised the lingering doubt over the franchise, which was caught cheating during its 2017 title run. However, for many, Houston may never earn forgiveness after changing the league forever with its sign-stealing scandal. One fan said that Gray let the whole country down with his poor start.

Expand Tweet

This is why X (Twitter) was abuzz after Sonny Gray's disappointing outing that saw him surrender two home runs. According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Sept. 24, 2021, was the last time the 33-year-old pitcher gave up multiple home runs in the same game.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, some have accused the Houston Astros of cheating after Sonny Gray's struggles throwing the sweeper

It wouldn't be a Houston Astros game if MLB fans didn't accuse them of cheating. This time it was due to the fact that Gray struggled with his off-speed pitches, most notably his sweeper. Some have believed that either the pitcher was tipping his pitches or that the Astros were stealing signs again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although it's most likely that the Minnesota Twins starter was tipping his pitches, many have pointed out that during the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Astros created a system to relay pitch types to their batters. It would be unlikely that the reigning World Series champions would risk cheating again, but some MLB fans would not put it past them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet