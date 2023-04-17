It was surely a lovely weekend for the Minnesota Twins fans as they had a special visitor in attendance at Yankee Stadium. Emmy Award-winning singer Lin-Manuel Miranda was in the audience on Sunday to watch his talented kin, his cousin and Twins infielder Jose Miranda.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via José Miranda and Lin-Manuel Miranda have gotta be up there for the most talented cousin duo ever(via @MarlyRiveraESPN José Miranda and Lin-Manuel Miranda have gotta be up there for the most talented cousin duo ever(via @MarlyRiveraESPN) https://t.co/LlsCgG1yx6

"José Miranda and Lin-Manuel Miranda have gotta be up there for the most talented cousin duo ever(via @MarlyRiveraESPN)" - Talkin' Baseball

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Well-renowned playwright and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for penning and performing in the Broadway smash Hamilton, was present at Yankee Stadium for the Bombers' 2-0 victory over the Twins.

"The Mirandas sure are a talented family" - Minnesota Twins

Twins fans were both excited at the coming together of the two Mirandas:

"I hate to admit this, but this man may be the ultimate Puerto Rican. He is seemingly involved in everything." - Xander Coast-to-Coast

"When two worlds collide" - Talkin' Baseball

Another fan compared Lin-Manuel and Jose Miranda to Drake and Heath Bell.

"Drake and Heath Bell type beat." - Ryan Pladino

"Two Mirandas representing two of my favorite things in the world: Twins baseball and Hamilton." - Ann Merrill

Ann Merrill @merrill_ann @Twins @Franki2998 Two Mirandas representing two of my favorite things in the world: Twins baseball and Hamilton. @Twins @Franki2998 Two Mirandas representing two of my favorite things in the world: Twins baseball and Hamilton. ❤️❤️❤️

Some fans had no idea that the two were related:

"Omg i had no idea the 2 were related. I think Jose might be one of new favorite players, here's to hoping he becomes the player like Lin is to play writing. Legends." - alysqt

alysqt @nomato32 @Twins @Franki2998 Omg i had no idea the 2 were related. I think Jose might be one of new favorite players, here's to hoping he becomes the player like Lin is to play writing. Legends @Twins @Franki2998 Omg i had no idea the 2 were related. I think Jose might be one of new favorite players, here's to hoping he becomes the player like Lin is to play writing. Legends

"They sure are! It's amazing how they've all been able to find success in different fields. #Mirandas #TalentedFamily" - Had

"Wtf. That’s amazing. Talented family." - David K

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jose Miranda's Puerto Rican heritage

Jose Miranda's journey has been made more significant for the family because of their Puerto Rican heritage, as they are from the town of Vega Alta. The town has a long baseball history that is anchored by the Molina brothers (Yadier, Bengie, and José), as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda's grandfather, who managed the former New York Yankees slugger's Little League team.

Jose Miranda made his major league debut last year and had a successful rookie campaign. In 125 games with the Twins last season, he hit .268/.325/.426 with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs, a.751 OPS, and 115 OPS-Plus.

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals

Last May, Lin-Manuel posted a celebratory tweet after Jose Miranda was promoted to Minnesota's major league squad.

"I got a cousin in the Major Leagues! Felicidades Primo! All the Mirandas are cheering!" - LMM

Lin-Manuel is a legendary artist who has won several accolades, including five Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes