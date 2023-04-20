The Oakland Athletics are reported to be closing in on a deal to build a new stadium in Las Vegas and move the franchise there. Plans for a $ 1 billion stadium are being drawn up which will house the MLB franchise. The deal is set to be in collaboration with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, who is already on board with the plans. This sparked a series of angry protests from Athletics fans who did not want to lose their team to Las Vegas.

The history of the Athletics in the MLB started in 1901, when they were originally based in Philadelphia. They then moved to Kansas in 1955 before settling in Oakland in 1968. Now it seems like it's only a matter of time until they find a new home in Las Vegas.

According to sources, the Athletics are in the process of buying a 49-acre piece of land which will house the new stadium. They have reportedly gotten the approval of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, and are well on their way to going ahead with the plans. The proposed plan is to pass a bill through the legislature that would create a special taxing district that will cover the stadium area and ensure sales tax proceeds are reinvested in the area.

The news was a huge blow to fans in Oakland, and they were quick to condemn the Athletics' decision. While fans will miss watching their favorite team play, the city's economy will also be affected in a major way.

"Don't know if there's any historical equivalent for how Las Vegas just gutted Oakland sports entirely," tweeted one fan.

Kevin Harris @TRUEKevinHarris Oakland A's agree to purchase land near Las Vegas Strip - via @ESPN App ⁦ @RobManfred ⁩ ⁦ @DaveKaval ⁩ ⁦ @Athletics ⁩ someone needs to show this Jewish mafia how this really works . These owners don't deserve to own this team. Fuck them

Chris Carlton @dccchiz189 @TheNVIndy The Oakland Ownership over the last couple of decades might be the worst ever in all of MLB

The Athletics have been a part of Oakland since 1968

The Athletics have been a part of MLB since its inception in 1901, and have spent the majority of their history in Oakland. The city's identity is closely connected with the team and generations of fans have proudly made it part of their identity. However, a move to Vegas would mean an end to the special connection the fans and the city have with the team. Many are pinning the blame on owner John Fisher, while others lament that the city has not done enough to hold on to sports teams, having lost the Raiders to Vegas in a similar fashion.

