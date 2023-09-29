The rivalry between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros went to another level last night, as Houston relief pitcher Hector Neris found himself in the latest controversy surrounding the club.

At a key moment of the game which the Astros won 8-3, Neris recorded a strikeout of Rodriguez, immediately going after the superstar outfielder.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Although it was an important moment in the American League Wild Card race, Hector Neris allegedly crossed a line when it came to trash talk. According to Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez, the veteran pitcher used a homophobic slur directed at Julio Rodriguez, leading to a dust-up between both squads.

Expand Tweet

After the altercation and subsequent allegations by third baseman Eugenio Suarez, fans were quick to not only go after the pitcher but also the Houston Astros organization, who have a questionable track record at best.

Expand Tweet

From the Houston Astros cheating scandal to Jose Altuve, those enraged fans were quick to mention the club's controversial history. Naturally, after the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, many fans across the league have changed their opinion on the Astros, which became clear in the wake of the Neris incident.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, Houston Astros fans have pushed back against the allegations, claiming that he did not in fact say anything homophobic.

Several enraged fans were disappointed that it was being reported that Neris said anything of the sort, instead saying that his Spanish lip-reading was simple, fired-up trash talk.

Expand Tweet

Some of the defensive Astros fans have claimed that the media is picking on the team or that modern audiences are too soft. No matter what happens with Hector Neris, what is clear is that whatever he said upset both Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hector Neris' alleged homophobic slur adds to the growing list of reasons that fans have turned against the Houston Astros

It remains to be seen whether or not Neris will face any sort of suspension or if the MLB will investigate the situation further. Until a further investigation is taken, it is unclear what specifically was said by Neris. However, if it was a homophobic slur, he could face disciplinary actions.

The Houston sign-stealing scandal was arguably the most controversial MLB scandal since the steroid era, resulting in the club becoming one of the most hated franchises in the league.

Expand Tweet

Houston was found to have used technology to steal signs of opposing teams during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The organization used a camera in center field to film the opposing catcher's signals and relay them to their batters by banging on a trash can.

This incident, naturally, made the franchise very unpopular among baseball fans. And incidents such as these will only increase animosity among fans, if not dealt properly by the organization.