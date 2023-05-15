Baseball fans around the league have suddenly noticed that reviled MLB umpire Angel Hernandez has not been making his usual amount of headlines lately.
The reason? He hasn't been umpiring.
Hernandez has only worked one game this season. On April 3, he worked first base in a game between the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants and has not been seen on an MLB field since.
The reason? He has missed most of this season due to a back injury. Sadly, for most fans, he is expected to return to umpiring this season once he has been medically cleared to come back.
Many fans had hoped that Angel Hernandez quietly retired from the league. The longtime umpire has about as many fans in the MLB front office as he does in the league's dugouts after suing the league for racial discrimination on multiple occasions. The Cuban-American umpire has not worked a World Series since 2005 and has been repeatedly passed over a crew chief designation.
Warning: NSFW Language
As part of a 2022 lawsuit, Angel Hernandez's lawyers said in a filing to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to an appellate court that:
"MLB manipulated Mr. Hernandez’s year-end evaluations in order to make his job performance appear worse than it actually was. Mr. Hernández’s year-end evaluations for the 2011-2016 seasons do not even come close to accurately summarizing Mr. Hernández’s actual performance in those seasons."
However, MLB fans, players, and managers would agree that no manipulation is necessary to make Hernandez look worse than he makes himself appear.
As part of that 2022 lawsuit, MLB argued that three overturned calls made by him during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series cost him a chance to umpire in the World Series that season. As part of a 58-page filing, MLB noted:
"Hernandez has not presented, and the record does not contain, a scintilla of evidence that MLB's actions were based on his race or national origin."
It may be time for Hernandez to simply find another line of work.
Everybody seems to believe Angel Hernandez is not good
It sounds as though we have not seen the last of Angel Hernandez. However, most involved in MLB certainly wouldn't mind if he took his time healing his ailing back.
Future updates will likely reveal the timetable for his return to the diamond.