AEW international champion James Cipperly aka Orange Cassidy caused commotion in the annual Washington Nationals President's Race on Tuesday night.

Stacked alongside other AEW stars including Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, and Yuta Wheeler, Orange Cassidy ended George's streak of 15 wins in the highly anticipated contest.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy drops George’s record to 15-1



"THE STREAK IS OVER. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy drops George’s record to 15-1. #NATITUDE" - Washington Nationals, Twitter.

In the above video, you can see Thomas Jefferson fall prey to the hands of Chuck Taylor. Abraham Lincoln is then stopped by a chair by Kris Statlander, while Teddy Roosevelt was confronted by Wheeler Yuta around the corner and finished with a chokeslam right through the table.

The Washington Nationals President’s Race is held during the fourth innings of each home game and has been a tradition at Nationals Park since 2006. Four former U.S. President mascots battle it out on the racetrack that takes place around the warning track.

Baseball fans cheered their favorite mascots on, and some suggested that it was better than watching actual baseball games. The Washington Nationals came under fire from a fan, with him suggesting that he'd rather watch the National's President’s Race than see his home team play.

Well, the atmosphere was loud and everybody was itching to see their favorite mascot win, and that's the exact recipe for a great AEW show.

History of the Washington Nationals President’s Race

A beloved tradition for every Washington Nationals fan, the race has seen its fair share of gags and highlights over the years, exciting fans from all corners of the country.

The race first took place in 2006 and has been a spectacle for baseball fans ever since. Teddy Roosevelt failed to win a single race for almost seven seasons, even when given a head start or other advantage.

George “The Beast” Washington was undefeated with a 15-0 streak until Orange Cassidy put it to an end this year.

