MLB fans enjoy the Washington Nationals President’s Race as Orange Cassidy and co cause a major upset

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 04, 2023 13:30 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals
The presidents from The Presidents Race race with the The Pirates Pierogies at Nationals Park on June 21, 2015 in Washington, DC.

AEW international champion James Cipperly aka Orange Cassidy caused commotion in the annual Washington Nationals President's Race on Tuesday night.

Stacked alongside other AEW stars including Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, and Yuta Wheeler, Orange Cassidy ended George's streak of 15 wins in the highly anticipated contest.

THE STREAK IS OVERAEW International Champion Orange Cassidy drops George’s record to 15-1 😧#NATITUDE https://t.co/KoCFdxUcFY
"THE STREAK IS OVER. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy drops George’s record to 15-1. #NATITUDE" - Washington Nationals, Twitter.

In the above video, you can see Thomas Jefferson fall prey to the hands of Chuck Taylor. Abraham Lincoln is then stopped by a chair by Kris Statlander, while Teddy Roosevelt was confronted by Wheeler Yuta around the corner and finished with a chokeslam right through the table.

The Washington Nationals President’s Race is held during the fourth innings of each home game and has been a tradition at Nationals Park since 2006. Four former U.S. President mascots battle it out on the racetrack that takes place around the warning track.

Baseball fans cheered their favorite mascots on, and some suggested that it was better than watching actual baseball games. The Washington Nationals came under fire from a fan, with him suggesting that he'd rather watch the National's President’s Race than see his home team play.

@Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark More exciting than watching the nats baseball team

Well, the atmosphere was loud and everybody was itching to see their favorite mascot win, and that's the exact recipe for a great AEW show.

@Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark Crowd looks like an AEW show that’s for sure
@AllEliteFare @Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark And the no-sell by the table. Hot damn!
@Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @NationalsPark …if you see these four. Hide your large president friends🫣 https://t.co/3FvJfPiqOC
@TheBanterlorian @Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark Why do Orange guys always gotta cheat to win down in DC? 👀
@Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark Yuta in Teddy's face after putting him through the table was.the best! 🤣
@Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark This is offensive. How ridiculous that you do this, and promote it, yet do not die of shame. Wow.
@fatcountrydaddy @Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark @aewbotches oh no country daddy what is u doin on here https://t.co/HbrfcGPHQd
@tycub @Nationals @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark Baseball. Is. Back!
@Nationals @DCONN24 @AEW @orangecassidy @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @ScreechTheEagle @NationalsPark Ok @TonyKhan I need you to now book @orangecassidy beating @The_MJF the day before the bidding war of 2024. 👀

History of the Washington Nationals President’s Race

A beloved tradition for every Washington Nationals fan, the race has seen its fair share of gags and highlights over the years, exciting fans from all corners of the country.

The race first took place in 2006 and has been a spectacle for baseball fans ever since. Teddy Roosevelt failed to win a single race for almost seven seasons, even when given a head start or other advantage.

George “The Beast” Washington was undefeated with a 15-0 streak until Orange Cassidy put it to an end this year.

Edited by Kanav Seth
