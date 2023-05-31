The 2023 Oakland A's have become a woeful presence in Major League Baseball, leaving fans disheartened by their lackluster performances. Sporting a dismal 10-45 record, the team currently resides at the bottom of the standings, eliciting disappointment among loyal supporters.

The Oakland Athletics find themselves on a trajectory that is destined to etch their name in the annals of baseball history, albeit for all the wrong reasons. They are currently on track to surpass the infamous record held by the 2003 Detroit Tigers, who finished with a woeful 43-119 record, marking the worst performance in a 162-game season in MLB history.

The Athletics' current pace suggests a potential descent into similar depths, as they inch closer to rewriting the record books for futility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If their current performance is any indication, they are projected to conclude the season with an abysmal 30-132 record, greatly surpassing the record set by the Tigers by a staggering margin of over 10 games.

The magnitude of their potential failure looms large, making their journey toward the record books an unfortunate one.

Given the situation, the low on-field attendance is pretty self-explanatory. Oakland A's fans have given up their hopes about any improvements on the team's side.

A recent Reddit post highlighted the sorry situation that the MLB club is currently going through:

"[Pompliano] Oakland A's games are so quiet that pitchers must turn down their PitchCom device so hitters can't hear it"- the post read.

MLB fans are extremely disappointed both at the team and at John Fisher's poor managerial skills that have led the team into this condition.

"This whole A’s season is like a Cormac McCarthy novel." - one fan said.

"Aren’t the A’s the best argument yet for a salary floor? No owner should be allowed to let his franchise rot like this." - another fan commented.

It is important to remember the Oakland A's legacy

A general stadium view during the game between the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Oakland A's are facing a tumultuous situation that has reached a breaking point. The team has taken a decisive step by acquiring a new plot of land in Las Vegas, signaling their intentions to potentially relocate to the desert in the near future.

Amidst the unrelenting wave of disapproval aimed at the Oakland Athletics, it's important to remember that they are still part of an elite group of 30 baseball teams worldwide.

It's not uncommon for even the most esteemed teams to experience challenging phases from time to time. Fans will hope their slump ends soon as they navigate through the current rough patch.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes