Prior to a recent Oakland A's game in the Bay Area, a daring fan decided to take a risk by entering the field and running across bases.

The fan managed to climb over the fence adjacent to the bullpen on the third base side when the field was being tended to by the maintenance crew. He made his way into the infield, specifically near the area between shortstop and third base, and made the unconventional choice of running the bases in reverse order.

No one took action until he was just a few feet away from touching the third base bag. At that moment, a security guard cautiously approached the fan, and a member of the maintenance crew tried to trip him using a rake.

After successfully touching all the bases, the fan effortlessly returned to the stands without encountering any difficulties.

Jomboy Media posted the video of the hilarious incident on their Twitter page.

Considering the current state of the Oakland A's, MLB fans took full advantage of a social media post about the incident to express their opinions.

"Security said the fans don’t show up, why should we" - said one fan.

"The only person who’s touched home for them all season" - another fan commented.

Oakland A's suffering from all-time low attendance

The Oakland A's have experienced the poorest attendance figures in the entire Major League Baseball this season, with an average of 8,887 spectators per game. All other teams in the MLB clock an average of at least 12,000 fans per game.

In 2022, Oakland also held the lowest average attendance in the league, with only 7,915 fans per game.

These low attendance numbers in 2023 coincide with the A's efforts to relocate to Las Vegas. The team has recently unveiled conceptual designs for a potential $1.5 billion stadium situated on the renowned Las Vegas Strip.

