Los Angeles Angels third baseman Eduardo Escobar's pet peeve was once again played with by teammate David Peralta for some laughs. Peralta was seen holding a fake cat and chasing Escobar off the field with it.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



MLB fans were left in splits after seeing a video of the two shared on Twitter by Jomboy Media:

"lol he's 36 next month and still doing this," wrote one while the other commented: "That poor man will never know peace."

"Poor esco lol"

Some fans believe that it is not right to make fun of somebody's phobia:

"Not funny to make light of phobias. It’s crazy but he must have his reasons."

"leave him alone"

"He needs to chill with that he’s gonna get Escobar injured"

Eduardo Escobar & David Peralta represented Team Venezuela in the WBC

When the two were colleagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, David Peralta made fun of Eduardo Escobar's phobia of cats, and being in the same clubhouse for the World Baseball Classic allowed him to step up his prank game.

In Miami, where Escobar was going about his business, Peralta arrived with a cat carrier. Escobar hurled something at Peralta, who had a mischievous grin on his face, while catcher Salvador Perez held him back.

Peralta made his Major League Baseball debut in 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he earned the Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and the Gold Glove Award in 2019. In 2022, the Diamondbacks sent Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks

Escobar has previously played in Major League Baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins.

