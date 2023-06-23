During the Dead & Company show held at Citi Field, John Mayer was seen sporting a Francisco Lindor jersey, showcasing his support for the New York Mets player and adding an extra touch of fandom to the event.

However, this wasn’t the first time that John Mayer was spotted wearing a Mets shirt. He has been seen wearing Mets shirts to shows and events before, which confirms the fact that Mayer is a huge Mets fan.

Once in 2018, the official Instagram page of the New York Mets shared a picture of a young John Mayer wearing a Mets cap. This proves that Mayer’s love and dedication toward his team date back to his childhood days.

"John Mayer's always had good style." - the Mets had posted.

The Athletic's senior writer Evan Drellich posted a picture of John Mayer performing while wearing a Francisco Lindor shirt.

Evan Drellich @EvanDrellich John Mayer is wearing … a Francisco Lindor shirt John Mayer is wearing … a Francisco Lindor shirt https://t.co/O6SrIHaYzx

MLB fans were enthralled seeing John Mayer sport a New York Mets shirt during his show. While some couldn’t believe that their favorite singer was donning a Francisco Lindor shirt.

Some others were quick to be judgmental, pointing out how he probably is a better player than Lindor, who has failed to deliver a promising performance this season.

"Hes from CT prob grew up following them!" - one fan said.

"Mayer has a better batting average." - another fan mocked.

Abbey Mastracco @AbbeyMastracco @EvanDrellich He wore a Mets shirt last year for a couple songs. I can’t remember which number it was, because I had never been to a dead show and didn’t even know John Mayer was in the band, so between that and the old dudes in tie dye it was a lot of sensory overload! @EvanDrellich He wore a Mets shirt last year for a couple songs. I can’t remember which number it was, because I had never been to a dead show and didn’t even know John Mayer was in the band, so between that and the old dudes in tie dye it was a lot of sensory overload!

Meredith Shiner @meredithshiner @EvanDrellich Gonna suck when something horrific happens to his strumming hand and he can’t play for two years because he brought that Big Mets Energy upon himself @EvanDrellich Gonna suck when something horrific happens to his strumming hand and he can’t play for two years because he brought that Big Mets Energy upon himself

spinoza's haircut @big3vibes @EvanDrellich Cant wait for the 200page expose on how the mets made you feel sad @EvanDrellich Cant wait for the 200page expose on how the mets made you feel sad

This season, the New York Mets have faced a formidable predicament. Despite possessing a skilled roster and harboring lofty expectations, the team has encountered difficulties in terms of maintaining consistency and securing victories. Hence, fans leave no chance to mock the team and its poor performances.

How has Francisco Lindor's MLB journey been so far?

New York Mets v Houston Astros

Lindor showcased his exceptional skills in his initial two seasons in the MLB, impressively maintaining a batting average of over .300 while also displaying elite defensive prowess.

His remarkable performance earned him his first All-Star selection and the prestigious Gold Glove Award in 2016, making him the first Puerto Rican shortstop to achieve this honor. In 2017, Lindor continued his success by securing his first Silver Slugger Award.

Additionally, his outstanding contributions led to a second-place finish in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 and a well-deserved spot on the All-World Baseball Classic (WBC) Team in 2017.

