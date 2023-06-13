Lars Nootbaar, a promising star of the St. Louis Cardinals, has gained significant recognition for his distinctive and unforgettable pepper-grinder celebrations.

Hailing from Southern California, Nootbaar began his baseball journey at the University of Southern California (USC), where he showcased his skills on the college level.

Following his successful college career, he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB draft. Nootbaar wasted no time in making an impact in the minor leagues, impressing scouts and fans alike with his remarkable power at the plate and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Lars Nootbaar's pepper-grinder celebration began to draw widespread attention during his rookie season in the MLB in 2021. Initially, it caught the eyes of his teammates and fans and quickly became a signature element of Nootbaar's post-home run ritual.

The renowned celebration originated last season when Nootbaar played for the Cardinals, serving as a source of motivation for him and his teammates to persevere and achieve more hits or runs. He also used the gesture as a means of celebration in the World Baseball Classic.

Initially intended as an encouraging gesture among teammates, it unexpectedly garnered attention from fans. As a result, the celebration has gained significant popularity, leading to the creation of printed t-shirts and merchandise featuring the iconic pepper-grinder gesture.

Recently McCormick spices sent personalized pepper grinders to Nootbaar in order to commemorate his famous gesture. FOX Sports: MLB posted pictures of the same on their Twitter page.

“McCormick spices sent Lars Nootbaar personalized pepper grinders 🙌” – the post read.

MLB fans on Twitter were ecstatic to know about the news. While some thought it was absolutely legendary, others couldn't wait for him to recover from his injury and be back on the mound.

Valencia @VeeeKaaay @BenVerlander Why doesn’t he have his own Noot-Bar? It worked for our friend, Reggie lol @BenVerlander Why doesn’t he have his own Noot-Bar? It worked for our friend, Reggie lol

"Why doesn’t he have his own Noot-Bar? It worked for our friend, Reggie lol" - one fan said.

"They need to sell those!" - another fan commented.

Diane Schultz @Diane1611 @MLBONFOX Dear @mccormickspices , please put these lovely Lars Nootbaar pepper grinders for sale in the St. Louis area and in Japan. They would sell very well. @MLBONFOX Dear @mccormickspices, please put these lovely Lars Nootbaar pepper grinders for sale in the St. Louis area and in Japan. They would sell very well.

ryancfort @tragicswayze @MLBONFOX the actual pepper grinder company is months late that's funny @MLBONFOX the actual pepper grinder company is months late that's funny

How is Lars Nootbaar’s recovery process going?

On Monday, Nootbaar engaged in batting practice and performed some sprints, indicating positive strides in his recovery.

Although he experienced a minor setback last week with lingering back discomfort during tee-hitting, he has shown considerable improvement since then. Having already been absent from play for almost a month, it's expected that Nootbaar will undergo a rehab assignment before returning to active duty.

