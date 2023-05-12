The Oakland Athletics' continued their losing streak on Thursday night, taking their tally to a total of five losses in a row after the Texas Rangers blew them out four to nothing.

Baseball fans, however, couldn't help but notice the paltry attendance at the stadium. With the crowd recorded at just 2,949 on the night, it was the second-smallest of the season at the Oakland Coliseum.

MLB fans took to Twitter to ridicule the Oakland Athletics' for their dismal attendance. Fans even questioned whether the Oakland Coliseum had covid restrictions in place.

Architect in chief of the win, Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi blew away his opposition setting a career-high with 12 strikeouts. He improved his scoreless streak to 28 2/3 innings.

Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien homered against his former team in the top of the sixth to give the visitors a two-nothing lead. Pinch-hitter Sam Huff concluded proceedings in the scoring department for the Rangers, adding an RBI groundout in the seventh to give the visitors a comfortable victory.

The Oakland Athletics had a dismal attendance against Cleveland Guardians

The Oakland Athletics' saw dismal attendance numbers earlier this year against the Cleveland Guardians, with only 3,407 fans “filling” the stadium.

"The Oakland A's had a reported attendance of 3,407 last night vs. the Guardians. They were outdrew by 11 AAA teams yesterday. (h/t @jjcoop36)" - Yahoo Sports, Twitter.

In what was just their fifth game of the new MLB season, the RingCentral Coliseum drew a shockingly low attendance and hasn't been able to do much better since.

The attendance that night at the Coliseum was fewer than that of 11 of the 13 Triple-A games that took place on the same evening.

