In a recent New York Yankees home game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, American TV star Ariana Madix was seen with Daniel Wai. The 37-year-old star took nine innings at the game.

The Vanderpump Rules star may be playing the field ever since her breakup with co-star Tom Sandoval. Rumors of her dating fitness instructor Daniel Wai are currently going around.

The team's official Twitter page posted a picture of Ariana Madix and gave a shout-out to her for joining them in the game:

"Shout-out to Ariana Madix for joining us tonight! #RepBX" - New York Yankees posted.

MLB Twitter fans were extremely confused and were struggling to figure out who the lady in the picture was.

"idk who this is but big shout out" - said one fan.

"MY TEAM KNOWS REALITY TV" - said another.

Laura♈️ @lust4lifelaura @Yankees For those of y’all asking who she is, she’s on the reality tv show Vanderpump Rules, pls be kind to her, her bf of 9 years has been cheating on her for the past 7 months with one of her best friends & it’s playing out on reality tv, watch the mess unfold every Wed on Bravo @Yankees For those of y’all asking who she is, she’s on the reality tv show Vanderpump Rules, pls be kind to her, her bf of 9 years has been cheating on her for the past 7 months with one of her best friends & it’s playing out on reality tv, watch the mess unfold every Wed on Bravo

"For those of y’all asking who she is, she’s on the reality tv show Vanderpump Rules, pls be kind to her, her bf of 9 years has been cheating on her for the past 7 months with one of her best friends & it’s playing out on reality tv, watch the mess unfold every Wed on Bravo" - explained a fan.

"Shoutout ACTUAL fans that invest into the team" - one said.

"I knew the Yankees were my favorite team" - said one.

"These replies show me that the target audience of Vanderpump Rules viewers was NOT reached. #scandoval" - one said.

Thurman_HOF @Thurman15_HOF @Yankees In “reality” are we at a ball game? Ugh @Yankees In “reality” are we at a ball game? Ugh

"In “reality” are we at a ball game? Ugh" - one commented.

🥾🌄yankeemeg🌄🥾 @yankeemegg @Yankees I just looked her up and still don't know what she's "famous" for @Yankees I just looked her up and still don't know what she's "famous" for

"I just looked her up and still don't know what she's "famous" for" - said another.

Robert @rtpascale @Yankees This is the type of post you make because the team is tanking @Yankees This is the type of post you make because the team is tanking

"This is the type of post you make because the team is tanking" - another one commented.

Frank 🏴‍☠️ @americantantrum @Yankees so few people there tonight youre just thanking individual fans? @Yankees so few people there tonight youre just thanking individual fans?

"so few people there tonight youre just thanking individual fans?" - one fan poked fun at the team.

The New York Yankees look forward to reviving Harrison Bader from the Injury List

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees are looking forward to activating Harrison Bader from the injury list. The outfield duties will in all probablities be shifted from Aaron Hicks to Bader now. The left-field scenario has been a flimsy one so far, but Bader's return should fix it.

