MLB fans figure revised rules could be behind early-season skyrocketing of injuries: “Pitch clock hurts players”

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Apr 26, 2023 13:04 GMT
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Injuries have spiked in the early stages of the 2023 season.

When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a slew of new changes heading into the 2023 season, fans were understandably worried about how the measures would affect gameplay.

The new rules include restrictions on defensive shifts, larger base sizes, and of course, the new pitch clock. All these measures were implemented with the goal of shortening games and stimulating offensive production.

While the large-scale ramifications of the new rules remain to be seen, they have been met with mixed reactions from players. The most controversial rule is the pitch clock, which has caused many players and pitchers to re-model their windups and stances.

In a recent Twitter post, MLB analyst Jeff Passan shared that early-season injuries have spiked this year. Passan cited numbers from The Athletic that backed up claims that 68% of the 236 IL-designations this season have been pitchers, an increase from 60% from recent seasons.

Early-season injuries in MLB have skyrocketed this year, and people in the game are trying to understand why. At ESPN+, trying to answer that question, alongside nine other takeaways from the season's first four weeks, including the rise of the slider: es.pn/3n6s3m8 https://t.co/wiNaRI9Nmq
"Early-season injuries in MLB have skyrocketed this year, and people in the game are trying to understand why" - Jeff Passan

Commentors were quick to point to the new technology as a major factor driving the uptick in injured pitchers. Under the new clock, pitchers only have 15 seconds to deliver their pitch, or 20 if there's a runner on base.

@JeffPassan Seems like the Reds arm injuries skyrocketed tenfolds as soon as they brought in the technology & went after guys with high spinrates as well, so all checks out
@JeffPassan Prolly the rushing of the pitch clock

Several observers believe that the added stress of the clock is surely contributing to pitcher injuries. The New York Yankees, for example, are dealing with several setbacks, including injured pitchers Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas.

@JeffPassan Pitch clock hurts players
@JeffPassan It’s the pitch clock just like everyone thought would happen

While it does make sense to point to one of the biggest changes as a reason for the spike in MLB pitcher injuries, others are pointing to other factors. Some fans believe that pitchers are more overworked and overused than they ever were before.

@JeffPassan Maybe pitchers can learn not to max out on every pitch?
@JeffPassan It’s simple. Players don’t understand how to pitch anymore. It’s all flames and hard as you can for five innings. Instead of locating fast balls and change ups that are easier on the arm for seven innings.
@JeffPassan At what point does MLB start treating pitchers the way the NFL now treats running backs? Use them up for a few years and dump them. Never pay them long term big money deals.

More still, the World Baseball Classic caused headaches for teams before the 2023 MLB season kicked off.

Several players, including Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, suffered short-term injuries, while players like New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz will likely miss the season after tearing his patellar tendon during the March tournament.

@JeffPassan But Jeff, I was told the WBC was the problem
@JeffPassan MLB players seemingly older than ever must be another factor, and I suspect the aging trend is more pronounced among pitchers.

New rules are an easy excuse for increase in MLB pitcher injuries

There's no definite cause for the increase in injured pitchers. While the pitch clock remains a favored whipping post for fans, there's no concrete evidence that outs the new feature as being a major injury-inducing factor.

Injuries may only become more frequent as the game gets more competitive by the season.

