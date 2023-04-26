When MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a slew of new changes heading into the 2023 season, fans were understandably worried about how the measures would affect gameplay.
The new rules include restrictions on defensive shifts, larger base sizes, and of course, the new pitch clock. All these measures were implemented with the goal of shortening games and stimulating offensive production.
While the large-scale ramifications of the new rules remain to be seen, they have been met with mixed reactions from players. The most controversial rule is the pitch clock, which has caused many players and pitchers to re-model their windups and stances.
In a recent Twitter post, MLB analyst Jeff Passan shared that early-season injuries have spiked this year. Passan cited numbers from The Athletic that backed up claims that 68% of the 236 IL-designations this season have been pitchers, an increase from 60% from recent seasons.
"Early-season injuries in MLB have skyrocketed this year, and people in the game are trying to understand why" - Jeff Passan
Commentors were quick to point to the new technology as a major factor driving the uptick in injured pitchers. Under the new clock, pitchers only have 15 seconds to deliver their pitch, or 20 if there's a runner on base.
Several observers believe that the added stress of the clock is surely contributing to pitcher injuries. The New York Yankees, for example, are dealing with several setbacks, including injured pitchers Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas.
While it does make sense to point to one of the biggest changes as a reason for the spike in MLB pitcher injuries, others are pointing to other factors. Some fans believe that pitchers are more overworked and overused than they ever were before.
More still, the World Baseball Classic caused headaches for teams before the 2023 MLB season kicked off.
Several players, including Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, suffered short-term injuries, while players like New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz will likely miss the season after tearing his patellar tendon during the March tournament.
New rules are an easy excuse for increase in MLB pitcher injuries
There's no definite cause for the increase in injured pitchers. While the pitch clock remains a favored whipping post for fans, there's no concrete evidence that outs the new feature as being a major injury-inducing factor.
Injuries may only become more frequent as the game gets more competitive by the season.