Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays faced off against the mighty Texas Rangers on June 9. After allowing just one run after an early home run, the 29-year-old right-handed pitcher displayed his talent by striking out six batters over five innings.

Fans on Twitter were enamored with Tyler Glasnow's pitching, but they were also mesmerized by similarities drawn between him and actor Cillian Murphy.

Casual baseball fans may know Tyler Glasnow more for his uncanny likeness to the Irish star than for his on-field achievements. The Tampa Bay Rays even played off this similarity in a Twitter joke, coinciding with the release of Murphy's newest movie, "Oppenheimer."

The two men share facial features that have sparked an ongoing fascination among fans on Twitter:

Matthew @ttam233 @RaysBaseball @CodifyBaseball Crazy how he looks exactly like him…

Slater Brooks @SBayliss21 @RaysBaseball @CodifyBaseball I know this is photoshopped… but also it might not be. The resemblance really is uncanny

El Jefe @thefnsportsguy @RaysBaseball @CodifyBaseball How do they look so much alike?

Although Tyler Glasnow and Cillian Murphy have their differences, such as an age gap and height disparity, fans can't help but marvel at the resemblance.

Murphy, renowned for his role as Thomas Shelby in the hit TV show "Peaky Blinders," has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan following. Glasnow continues to make his mark as a pivotal part of the Rays' dynamic pitching rotation.

Tyler Glasnow's stellar performance continues with an impressive strikeout rate

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game One

In a recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow once again demonstrated his power on the mound. Glasnow's performance was outstanding despite the lack of a decision.

Over seven innings, the 29-year-old right-hander only gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on six hits. He showed off his talent by fanning an impressive nine batters while giving up no walks.

Glasnow's appearance got off to a fast start as he retired his first three opponents on strikes, continuing his perfect game through three innings. The fourth inning saw Baltimore finally generate some offense, as three runs on four hits were scored.

Unfazed, the seasoned pitcher recovered and threw three more scoreless frames to earn his second straight strong start.

Glasnow's resilience and endurance on the mound were highlighted by his ability to complete seven innings for the first time this season thanks to this outstanding performance. In addition, his nine strikeouts in this contest are the third-most of any single game this season.

Glasnow's season got off to a delayed start due to an oblique injury, but since his return, he has showcased his prowess as one of MLB's top strikeout pitchers.

Currently boasting an impressive 35.1 percent strikeout rate, he ranks second among MLB starters who have faced at least 200 batters.

As the season goes on, Tyler Glasnow's fans can anticipate even more exciting performances as he further establishes himself as one of baseball's top strikeout artists.

