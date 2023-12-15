Los Angeles Dodgers have left MLB fans dismayed and frustrated after announcing the acquisition of highly-rated pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Dodgers were in search of a starting pitcher and the Rays were looking to trim their payroll, which meant that the two sides came to a mutual agreement with relative ease. However, the LA front office's spending has not been received well by the rest of the MLB fans, who are now complaining about their financial dominance over social media.

Tyler Glasnow was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major keague debut for them in 2016, after spending five years rising through the minors. After two good seasons for the Pirates, he was announced to be their relief pitcher in 2018, following which he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. In his five years with the Rays, Glasnow suffered several injuries but always made a strong impact on the field. Despite missing the beginning of the 2023 season due to an oblique strain, he is still considered one of the most interesting pitchers in the country.

After having signed Shohei Ohtani to a historic deal, the Dodgers made their intention of bolstering their bullpen clear. Having signed Glasnow, they are still reportedly on the lookout to further strengthen their bullpen. MLB fans have been left exasperated with the LA side's spending abilities and have taken to social media to make their voice heard.

"They can't keep getting away with this," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"I hate the Dodgers," added another.

Dodgers acquire OF Manuel Margot as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade

Thursday's trade announcement between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays sees pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot move to LA while RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca move the other way. However, it must be noted that the trade is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with LA, which is reportedly expected to happen sooner rather than later.

The Dodgers have acquired a potential number 1 starter while the Tampa Bay side get a projectable young pitcher in return. It remains to be seen who will come out as winners of the trade once the MLB season starts next year.

