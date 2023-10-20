In Game 4 of the ALCS between Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien's batting glove finger made the difference between a lineout and a vital double play.

As Semien's hand approached the bag, Abreu rushed to tag him, and first base umpire Jordan Baker declared Semien safe. The Astros reviewed the play, and the video review revealed that Abreu's glove had just barely touched one of the batting glove fingers which was placed in his back pocket.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Got him on the batting glove! HUGE double play for the Astros!FS1 - MLBONFOX

The review was successful and the on-field call was overturned, resulting in the double play.

However, fans couldn't believe the on-field call and tweeted their reactions:

Expand Tweet

"That shouldn’t count"

Expand Tweet

"Worst call I have ever seen in baseball....WHAT WAS THAT"

Expand Tweet

"Glove to glove out."

Expand Tweet

"Tag is a tag. Well done Abreu!!!"

Expand Tweet

"so many rangers fans crying here that don't know basic baseball rules"

Expand Tweet

"So unfortunately it does count - it’s like the sliding glove - the glove is larger then hand - so if they tag the glove you’re out It’s just like football. If you want long hair, and it comes down to jersey, you can pull on it for a tackle"

Expand Tweet

"Game of inches"

Expand Tweet

"Batting glove is apart of the uniform lol. Out."

Marcus Semien's baseball career

Marcus Semien, a two-time All-Star, also received the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award in 2021. In December 2021, the Rangers and Marcus agreed to a seven-year, $175 million deal.

He showed a notable defensive improvement from his prior seasons by being one of the three American League shortstops to be awarded the Gold Glove in 2021.

In 2022, for the second straight year, Marcus Semien led the major leagues in plate appearances, at-bats, sacrifice flies, and batting average with 26 home runs and 83 RBIs.

In his career, Semien has a .258 batting average, recording 1,351 hits, 215 homers, 665 RBIs and 805 scored runs.