The Houston Astros managed a late win against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, taking a 6-4 lead in the ninth innings to win the game. It was Kyle Tucker's two-run home run which won the game for the Astros.

However, many are pointing to the umpire's mistake in the pitch, before which, was called a foul ball while it actually was a strike. Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations as one mistake by the umpire cost the Mariners the game.

The game was tied 4-4 at the bottom of the eighth innings after an RBI single by Eugenio Suarez to tie the game. Then, at the top of the ninth innings Kyle Tucker was at bat facing Matt Brash on the mound.

It was then that Brash seemed to have struck out Tucker but the umpire made the wrong call by calling a foul ball. On the next pitch, Tucker hit a two-run homer down the middle, clinching the game for the Astros.

MLB fans were left disappointed at the end of the entertaining game and many were calling for robots to replace the umpires soon. That is a topic that seems to surface every time an umpire makes a mistake.

It is important to remember that they are human and prone to making mistakes. However, one can also sympathize with the Mariners for losing a game that they might not have, had the right call been made.

"F*** that ha give me the robots," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Bailed by the ump typical trashtros," added another.

The Astros increase their lead ahead of the Mariners

Friday night's MLB game was an important one in the AL West table as both teams had almost identical records going into the game. The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners were neck to neck ahead of the game and the victory meant that the Houston outfit gained some distance ahead of the Mariners.

That is another reason why fans were left so furious at the umpire's mistake which had a rippling effect throughout the league table.

However, there are still two more games to play in the series and the Mariners will be hoping to make up the ground.

