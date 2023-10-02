It was a roller coaster of emotions for the Detroit Tigers fans and baseball fans in general when Miguel Cabrera made his last MLB appearance on Sunday.

While the fans dished out a rousing reception for the veteran slugger, they got emotional after watching the future Hall of Famer teary-eyed in his final Major League appearance.

Ahead of his final MLB appearance, Cabrera received a special introduction as his name was announced by his three kids – Isabella, Christopher, and Brisel. It was enough to woo the baseball romantics.

Cabrera's parents were invited to pitch to the veteran slugger before his last game.

"Miguel Cabrera's parents threw out the first pitch to Miggy before his final game"

A sold-out crowd was overwhelmed when the Dominican slugger affected an out in the top of the eighth inning. An emotional Cabrera received a standing ovation as the Detroit crowd honored one of the most popular names in their franchise's history.

"This is how you send off a legend! Miguel Cabrera walks off the field for the final time to a rousing ovation in Detroit!"

The veteran slugger has played as a designated hitter for the Tigers in the last few years after earning plaudits in his early career as a first baseman. However, the 12-time All-Star received a loud cheer when he decided to contribute to Tigers' defense in his final appearance.

Miguel Cabrera finishes storied career as one of the all-time greats

MLB's only Triple Crown winner since 1967 finishes his career as an all-time great. He is only the third player in Major League history with 3,000 hits, 500 homers, and 600 doubles. He joined the elite list last year, joining baseball icons Albert Pujols and Hank Aaron.

"Miguel Cabrera joins Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players in AL/NL history to finish their career with a .300+ average, 500+ home runs and 3,000+ hits."