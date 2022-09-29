MLB fans gush with emotion after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is seen gifting his historic home run ball to his mom: "Adopted the right one" "As wholesome as it gets"

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has made history. His 61st home run on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays placed the modern legend in an elite club.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks He gave the ball to his mom 🥹 He gave the ball to his mom 🥹 https://t.co/BeKDK02d9d

"He gave the ball to his mom" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Prior to last night, Judge was sitting on 60 home runs on the season. While batting the most home runs this season, he is also the leader in RBIs and batting average.

His epic season places him in line to win the Triple Crown, as the leader in all three categories. It would be the first time a Triple Crown has been claimed since Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera reached it in 2012.

After hitting his 60th home run of the season last week, Judge was on a cold streak. With his 60th home run, Judge tied Babe Ruth's record, which was set in 1927.

Cody Plourde @cplourde17 @TalkinYanks Yea at the end of the day thats ending up in the hall of fame though @sacketology @TalkinYanks Yea at the end of the day thats ending up in the hall of fame though @sacketology

In the top of the seventh inning, with the game tied at 3-3, Aaron Judge stepped up. After leading off the game with his fifth straight walk, Judge came out swinging.

Aaron Judge took Jays pitcher Tim Mayza deep for his 61st home run of the season. With the blast, Judge tied Roger Maris' all-time home run record of 61 in a season, set in 1961, which was 61 years ago.

The Yankees triumphed over the Blue Jays 8-3. After the game, Judge gave the ball to his mom. Fans thought the moment was as wholesome as it could get. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Aaron Judge was adopted as an infant by his mother and father. According to Judge, they have always been his biggest supporters and provided a stable environment for the phenomenal athlete.

Aaron Judge has a week to capture the record

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Judge looks skyward as he belts his 61st home run of the 2022 season

Time is running out for Judge to surpass the coveted record that was set by Maris. With only two series to go before the culmination of the season, every single at-bat will count for Judge.

Although the star has been batting in the 270s over the past week, fans still believe. It is a distinct possibility that Judge will blast his 62nd home run this weekend in front of a home crowd against the Orioles. Regardless, Aaron Judge has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest modern players ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far