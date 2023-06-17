Milwaukee Brewers invited famous online personality Paige Spiranac to throw out the first pitch ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The current social media sensation was previously a professional golfer for a short period and was there to promote a new golf facility inaugurated by the Brewers.

Paige Spiranac played Division I golf for University of Arizona and San Diego University. After transitioning from semi-professional college level golf, the 30-year-old played golf at the Cactus Tour. After she retired from the sport, she went on to become a social media influencer and golf instructor. Spiranac has also been seen being a major voice behind anti-cyberbullying campaigns.

As part of their promotion for a golf night at the stadium, Paige Spiranac was chosen as the special ambassador by the franchise. She threw the first pitch before the game which did well in comparison to other celebrities as the ball reached the catcher.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha https://t.co/dpfXkYd5ib

Fans at the stadium also received special custom made bobbleheads of Spiranac as part of a specially themed night ticket package. However, it were the fans on Twitter who were making the most noice as they dished out some witty comments after the incident.

@davidfoley_jr @Dfoleyjr17 @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers That guy catching signed it CALL ME guaranteed that’s how I would have @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers That guy catching signed it CALL ME guaranteed that’s how I would have

JimfromRaleigh @JimfromRaleigh @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers I'll be honest that is the best 1st pitch I have ever seen @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers I'll be honest that is the best 1st pitch I have ever seen

Michael Magaletta @mikemagz07 @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Red Sox need a starting pitcher, what will it take to acquire her Milwaukee? @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Red Sox need a starting pitcher, what will it take to acquire her Milwaukee?

Martin Bans @cardinal4ever @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Bonus points from all of us baseball people for not stepping on the foul line. Well done! @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Bonus points from all of us baseball people for not stepping on the foul line. Well done!

Chis Chevrier @ChevrierCj @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Damn wish I could have seen that live. So need another Brewers game in my life. @PaigeSpiranac @Brewers Damn wish I could have seen that live. So need another Brewers game in my life.

Brewers' new X-Golf facility promoted during the Special Golf Night

The American Family Field in Milwaukee is the only stadium in America that offers a special X-Golf facility to the fans. X-Golf is a golf simulator that produces the most accurate golfing experience for players. The club opened the facility late last season as an effort to promote non-baseball activities at its home.

The facility is built on the former location of Stadium Club at the Club Level. Taking up two floors, in an 11,000 ft area, the X-Golf features seven simulator bays with three bays looking over the actual playing field. Its entertainment value is sure to draw more crowd to the arena.

