"Just a beautiful, world-class organization" "d**k move, white sox" - MLB fans lash at Chicago White Sox after former pitcher's Instagram post on being dropped by the team goes viral

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Ryan Burr has spoken out against his former team and revealed some disturbing facts surrounding his release last month.
Burr poured his heart out in an Instagram post, which was later shared on Twitter by various outlets.
The 28-year-old revealed that he had been working through excruciating pain in his throwing shoulder. Scans revealed that he had a significant labrum tear.
On June 12, a week after those scans, Burr opted for surgery. He could no longer endure the pain and risk cutting his career short. A day later, the White Sox released him.
In his Instagram post, Burr explained in depth what he experienced:
“On June 5th an MRI revealed a significant slap tear in my labrum in my throwing shoulder. I had been dealing with shoulder pain since spring training, and after cortisone shots and rehab earlier in the year, I got to a point where I could no longer pitch through the pain...
"On June 12th...I chose the surgical fix...to prolong my career as a professional baseball player. On June 13th, the White Sox released me...I underwent successful arthroscopic surgery. The Doctor...expects a full recovery and return to play at the same level...
"I am thankful for my time in Chicago...I competed and gave everything I had to the team...I felt that it was important to tell my side of the story. With all that said, I am not done. Not even f***ing close. The fire is burning hotter than ever before. See you in ‘23.” - Ryan Burr on Instagram.
Many fans spoke out on Twitter in defense of Burr and disgusted by the disappointing treatment he received from the White Sox.
MLB fans left fuming at the Chicago White Sox over Ryan Burr release
When Burr was released by the Chicago White Sox last month, it was assumed he he was not performing at the level required. However, the latest facts present the White Sox in a terrible light and add to their negative PR repertoire.
MLB fans on Twitter were left fuming and disgusted over the Chicago White Sox. The most heartbreaking part of Burr’s revelation is that he was completely abandoned by the team at the time he needed them the most.
The Chicago White Sox could have easily placed Burr in the 60-day IL but chose not to do so.
Few can argue that Burr was let go simply based on performance. It doesn’t seem like mere coincidence that the Chicago White Sox released him just a day after he chose to go under the knife.
The incident doesn’t help at all, especially with the timing of it. The White Sox have had a campaign to forget. Their Thursday night loss to the Detroit Tigers further rubber-stamped what has been a brutal first half for them.
We can only hope Burr makes a speedy recovery from his surgery and can soon resume training and find a new team for next year.