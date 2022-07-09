"Just a beautiful, world-class organization" "d**k move, white sox" - MLB fans lash at Chicago White Sox after former pitcher's Instagram post on being dropped by the team goes viral

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Ryan Burr has spoken out against his former team and revealed some disturbing facts surrounding his release last month.

Burr poured his heart out in an Instagram post, which was later shared on Twitter by various outlets.

Sox On 35th @SoxOn35th Former White Sox reliever Ryan Burr shared the following on his Instagram Former White Sox reliever Ryan Burr shared the following on his Instagram https://t.co/SWtOcJxFvh

The 28-year-old revealed that he had been working through excruciating pain in his throwing shoulder. Scans revealed that he had a significant labrum tear.

On June 12, a week after those scans, Burr opted for surgery. He could no longer endure the pain and risk cutting his career short. A day later, the White Sox released him.

In his Instagram post, Burr explained in depth what he experienced:

“On June 5th an MRI revealed a significant slap tear in my labrum in my throwing shoulder. I had been dealing with shoulder pain since spring training, and after cortisone shots and rehab earlier in the year, I got to a point where I could no longer pitch through the pain...

"On June 12th...I chose the surgical fix...to prolong my career as a professional baseball player. On June 13th, the White Sox released me...I underwent successful arthroscopic surgery. The Doctor...expects a full recovery and return to play at the same level...

"I am thankful for my time in Chicago...I competed and gave everything I had to the team...I felt that it was important to tell my side of the story. With all that said, I am not done. Not even f***ing close. The fire is burning hotter than ever before. See you in ‘23.” - Ryan Burr on Instagram.

Many fans spoke out on Twitter in defense of Burr and disgusted by the disappointing treatment he received from the White Sox.

MLB fans left fuming at the Chicago White Sox over Ryan Burr release

When Burr was released by the Chicago White Sox last month, it was assumed he he was not performing at the level required. However, the latest facts present the White Sox in a terrible light and add to their negative PR repertoire.

Ryan Burr was released bu the Chicago White Sox only a day after he decided to undergo surgery for a torn labrum.

MLB fans on Twitter were left fuming and disgusted over the Chicago White Sox. The most heartbreaking part of Burr’s revelation is that he was completely abandoned by the team at the time he needed them the most.

The Chicago White Sox could have easily placed Burr in the 60-day IL but chose not to do so.

PTBNL in Zach Pop trade @tyjo1710 @tbyankeesfan @SoxOn35th Any other organization would put him on the 60-day IL, which takes him off the 40-man and you’ll still have to pay him regardless. Would’ve been a net zero cost to take care of a guy that’s been with your org for 5 years, it’s bad business @tbyankeesfan @SoxOn35th Any other organization would put him on the 60-day IL, which takes him off the 40-man and you’ll still have to pay him regardless. Would’ve been a net zero cost to take care of a guy that’s been with your org for 5 years, it’s bad business

Few can argue that Burr was let go simply based on performance. It doesn’t seem like mere coincidence that the Chicago White Sox released him just a day after he chose to go under the knife.

T.J. Brady @TJBrady11 @SoxOn35th As heartless as this may sound, I’m guessing most MLB teams would have done the same in the case of Ryan Burr. 66 games in 4 MLB seasons with a 4 plus ERA and undergoing shoulder surgery. It’s a business and often a heartless one. @SoxOn35th As heartless as this may sound, I’m guessing most MLB teams would have done the same in the case of Ryan Burr. 66 games in 4 MLB seasons with a 4 plus ERA and undergoing shoulder surgery. It’s a business and often a heartless one.

Melissa @soxmom72 @SoxOn35th I know baseball is a business, but that seems pretty awful. Wish him the best! @SoxOn35th I know baseball is a business, but that seems pretty awful. Wish him the best!

The incident doesn’t help at all, especially with the timing of it. The White Sox have had a campaign to forget. Their Thursday night loss to the Detroit Tigers further rubber-stamped what has been a brutal first half for them.

Jose_da_Goat @aj95372955 @SoxOn35th This is a terrible look on a terrible season @SoxOn35th This is a terrible look on a terrible season

We can only hope Burr makes a speedy recovery from his surgery and can soon resume training and find a new team for next year.

