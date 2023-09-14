New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga teamed up with KPop sensation Jeon Somi at Citi Field for her first pitch perfection. Senga and Somi were seen practicing some baseball shots, with Somi also taking some pitching lessons from the Mets ace.

Later, she was also seen discussing something with Senga and clicking pictures.

Watch:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kodai Senga meets KPop star Jeon Somi at Citi Field and prepares her for throwing out the first pitch," SNY Mets wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to jump on social media and comment on the $5,000,000 KPop star's pitching lessons with Senga.

"Billy Eppler said: she has a LIVE Arm," a fan wrote.

"I'd offer 3yrs/130," another user posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Somi is a Met fan!?! Let’s f*cking go," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"thanks for having her," another post read.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I am a big fan of Somi and Mets. But I didn't know Somi was coming to Citi Field. I don't know why I am still at home now," a user commented.

Expand Tweet

When Somi appeared in the famed South Korean television program "Produce 101" in 2016, it was the beginning of her road to fame.

Jeon Somi & Kodai Senga are fan-favorites in their own fields

Somi, who is estimated to be worth $5 million, has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks to her exceptional talent and unmistakable charisma, which has propelled her to the top and earned her a seat in the project girl group I.O.I.

Due in large part to Somi's enthusiasm and artistic ability, the ensemble had tremendous success and served as her artistic debut.

Kodai Senga, whom the New York Mets signed in the offseason for $75 million over five years, was the season's greatest import from Japan. He has a record of 10-7, a 3.07 ERA, 181 strikeouts, and 70 walks. Players are only hitting.209 against him.

Mets Twins Baseball

Senga, who spent ten years playing in Japan, chose not to go through the posting procedure. He had the right to declare himself a global free agent. He is 30 years old as well.