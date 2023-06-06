Alek Manoah's lack of form on the mound isn't the only thing making headlines. During a hilarious moment in the game against the Astros, the Blue Jays pitcher tried something on the field that has caught the attention of baseball fans around the world.

Alek Manoah had a horror showing in the start against the Houston Astros. The right handed pitcher couldn't even complete an inning before he was removed from the mound. He gave away six runs in seven hits and could only get Alex Bregman out on a flyball.

The hilarious bit transpired when Jeremy Pena came to mound. With a runner on base, Pena tried to bunt a single off a 79 mph slide on an 0-1 count. As the ball travelled right along the left foul line, Manoah watched it carefully. After a few moments, the Blue Jays pitcher tried to blow air over the ball to push it across the foul line. He wasn't succesful as the umpires counted a single to Pena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were in splits after watching the incident. Here are a few reactions from the baseball community on Reddit.

Alek Manoah might be assigned back to the Minor Leagues to regain confidence

Despite his lack of form, Manoah seems to have his management's support. His club manager John Schneider hinted the possibility of the 23-year-old being sent to the minor leagues to regain some form. Although that still seems to be a distant thought.

"We'll see. I mean, we haven't brought it up. Again, we're talking about a really good pitcher who's going through a little bit of a tough time," Schneider said.

Alek Manoah was highly impressive last season as the leading pitcher for the Blue Jays. He was in contention for the Cy Young Award, finishing third. However, this season has turned out to be completely opposite for the right-handed pitcher. Manoah has a 1-7 record from the 13 games he has started for the Blue Jays. He has an ERA of 6.36 and has struck out only 48 batters.

Poll : 0 votes