The New York Yankees lost their second game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles 9-6 on Wednesday and MLB fans took the opportunity to roast the team. After the Yankees celebrated their victory in the first game by posting on their social media page, the Orioles came back to defeat them in the second game. MLB fans found amusement in the situation and took advantage of the embarrassing moment for the Yankees.

The first game of the series was a closely contested encounter, with the Yankees staging an impressive comeback from a 4-0 deficit to win 6-5. However, the second game was equally entertaining, with the Orioles fighting back to secure a 3-1 victory, dampening the Yankees' spirits.

The Yankees social media page put up a post following their victory in the first game which contained a reference to a Taylor Swift song. However, it did not age well as the Orioles came back into the series with a convincing victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Welp, that was deserved," commented one fan on Reddit.

"What is that corniness from the Yankees anyway? 5 year old TSwift song is the best you got?" added another.

Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees in crucial third game to take the series

To compound matters for the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles completed their comeback by winning the crucial third game, taking the series away from the Yankees. This result added to the embarrassment and subjected the Yankees to further mockery from MLB fans. After climbing up the AL East table with a series of wins, the Yankees now find themselves on the receiving end of ridicule once again. They will now focus on their upcoming three-game series against the San Diego Padres, hoping for a better outcome.

Poll : 0 votes