St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt launched his second homer of the night against the Cincinnati Reds into the crowd, which struck an elderly fan in the stands. The Cardinals won the game 7-4 in which Goldschmidt launched his ninth home run of the MLB season.

His mammoth homer hit the fan on the shoulder, narrowly missing his head. While it could have been a disastrous incident, MLB fans also saw the comical side to it and took the opportunity to mock the veteran slugger.

Paul Goldschmidt is an established star in the MLB as well as the reigning NL MVP. While he started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, he was traded to the Cardinals in December 2018.

After a stellar season last year, Goldschmidt looks to have picked up from where he left off with nine home runs already registered. His fifth multi-homer game at the Great American Ball Park made him the only visiting player to achieve the feat.

In the third innings of Tuesday's game against the Reds, Goldschmidt launched a homer toward the opposite field which ultimately struck an elderly man in the stands.

The fan was unaware of the ball flying towards him as it hit his shoulder and missed his head by a small margin. Luckily, it didn't look like a serious injury to the fan who was soon cheering from the stands. MLB fans, however, took the opportunity to poke some fun at Goldschmidt after the incident.

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals continue to struggle in the 2023 MLB season

After a disappointing loss in the Wild Card Series last year, the St. Louis Cardinals seem to have lost their touch as they continue to struggle in the 2023 MLB season.

While their latest victory over the Cincinnati Reds takes them out of the bottom of the division, they have a long way to go if they want to challenge for the postseason this year.

To make matters worse, there have been rumors about a trade for Paul Goldschmidt, who is one of the few players that has been performing well for them this year.

