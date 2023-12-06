Trevor Bauer may soon find himself back in the MLB if reports are to be believed. The polarizing pitcher was suspended from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a sexual assault allegation in 2021 and has yet to pitch again in the MLB. However, it appears the former Cy Young Award winner may soon be working his way back to the league.

With Trevor Bauer cleared of any criminal charges from the sexual assault allegations, he and his team are looking into a potential return to the MLB. After a successful tenure in Japan, the 32-year-old has shown interest in returning to North America, although his former club, the Yokohama Bay Stars, is also interested in bringing him back.

Although Bauer appears to be a wanted man in terms of clubs, the MLB fans are telling a different story. After reports of a potential return arose, many outraged fans took to social media to condemn the former superstar.

Some fans have said that the Yokohama Bay Stars can keep him, while others have said that his past sexual assault allegations should keep him away from the MLB.

It's a difficult topic for some, as Bauer was cleared of any criminal charges; however, his reputation has been tarnished by the whole saga, and certain groups of fans don't want to see him back in Major League Baseball.

It remains to be seen if Trevor Bauer returns to the MLB. However, if he is available for clubs to sign, the scarcity of top-tier pitching could make him an intriguing addition. The former NL Cy Young Award winner has been linked to several clubs, including the New York Yankees, who are looking to bolster their pitching staff.

A look at Trevor Bauer's 2023 season in Japan

Last season, Bauer spent the year playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's top baseball league. During his brief stint in the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), Bauer posted an impressive 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings.

Although Trevor Bauer's time away from the MLB may have hurt his overall ceiling, the numbers he posted in Japan last season suggest that he may be near the level he was when he last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

