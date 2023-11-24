Bartolo Colon is back! The 50-year-old from the Dominican Republic made his debut for the Karachi Monarchs of Baseball United, pitching 3.0 innings and recording three strikeouts. Although he did give up two runs in his first performance, the fact that the four-time All-Star was effective at his age was something to behold.

Expand Tweet

The winner of the 2005 American League Cy Young Award, Bartolo Colon has taken on somewhat of a legendary stature in baseball history. Known as "Big Sexy", the 50-year-old pitcher made an ever-lasting impact on MLB fans thanks to his personality and atypical professional athlete body.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When word came out that Colon would be playing in the new Baseball United league, which is based in the Middle East, fans were ecstatic. Although there was always a small sliver of doubt that someone of his age would be playing baseball again, seeing him back on the mound sent fans into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After Bartolo Colon was able to give his club three effective innings, fans have taken to social media to not only celebrate his achievement but speculate a triumphant return to the MLB. Some fans have poked fun at the New York Yankees by saying that there have been rumors of Colon joining their pitching rotation next season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although it seems unlikely that Colon will ever pitch again in the MLB, fans are simply happy to see one of the most beloved players of his generation back on the field. After his performance, fans have called him an icon and a national treasure, and are anxiously awaiting his next start.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bartolo Colon is not the only former MLB player to join Baseball United

Colon is not the only former MLB star who has joined Baseball United. In fact, baseball fans have been able to see some of their favorite stars who are no longer in the MLB. Speaking of the New York Yankees, former infielders Didi Gregorius and Robinson Cano have also signed on to play in the new league.

Expand Tweet

Other former MLB players who have joined the four-team league include Pablo Sandoval, Andrelton Simmons, David Huff, Steven Moya, Shed Long, and Robbie Ross. Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Miguel Tejada has also made his way to Baseball United as the manager of Colon's club, the Karachi Monarchs.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.