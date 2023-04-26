Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier won hearts on Tuesday with a gesture during the Blue Jays' 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Kiermaier gave his batting gloves to a young fan, who was overjoyed and absolutely stunned by the gesture. His mouth was agape after receiving what must have felt like an award to him. Soon after, the veteran was seen smiling at the young boy and showing him a thumbs-up from the dugout.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



The reaction is priceless.



(via



Kevin Kiermaier gave his batting gloves to a young fan 🥹The reaction is priceless.(via @Sportsnet Kevin Kiermaier gave his batting gloves to a young fan 🥹💙The reaction is priceless.(via @Sportsnet)https://t.co/LSkuAijRTU

MLB Twitter was teary-eyed at Kiermaier's adorable gesture that made the day for the young fan:

"How awesome is that! The look on the boys face is priceless😲" - a fan wrote.

"Pure class!" - said another.

One fan wrote about how the young boy wore Kiermaier's gloves for the rest of the game:

"Kid wore em the whole rest of the game 👍" - Cameron Pratt.

The hearts of fans were beaming with happiness:

"That’s awesome" - Mike H wrote.

"Dawww 🤍" - wrote Monica.

"Note to self Kiermaier is still in the league" - Sean Joseph wrote.

Some fans raved about how baseball is the best sport and how players like Kiermaier are absolute gems for the sport.

"BASEBALL is the best‼️" - one fan wrote.

"Kiermaier is what's good for baseball" - Bill Palmer claimed.

One fan recalled how player Shawn Green used to do the same after hitting every home run in his career:

Alex Gam @AlexGam2013 @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Shawn Green did this after every home run he hit and that’s why he was my first favorite player as a kid. Things like this are how you make fans for life. @MLBONFOX @Sportsnet Shawn Green did this after every home run he hit and that’s why he was my first favorite player as a kid. Things like this are how you make fans for life.

"Shawn Green did this after every home run he hit and that’s why he was my first favorite player as a kid. Things like this are how you make fans for life."

"He's so happy to actually have fans" - Kris Venton wrote.

Kevin Kiermaier starting off on a good note with the Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - APRIL 14: Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he fouls a ball in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on April 14, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Kevin Kiermaier has signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason.

In the last match, Kiermaier belted a two-run triple in the fourth inning where he drove in Whit Merrifield and Danny Jensen, giving the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Jays rose to 15-9 in the AL East due to the victory.

Kiermaier has played 10 MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and is off to a great start with the Blue Jays this season.

