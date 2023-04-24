The never-ending MLB umpire saga in the baseball world seems to continue as more officiating errors take the limelight. In the series between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, some drastic calls by the umpires affected the game badly.

The Giants hosted the Mets for a four-game series that was eventually split. After the Mets took the first two with a five-run margin game and a shutout seven-run win, the Giants came back to take the last two.

In the series finale, home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz made some bizarre calls. The experienced official called strikes on pitches that were clearly outside the strike zone. Ortiz is one of MLB's very few umpires of Puerto Rican origin. He made his debut in the 2016 season.

Eddie Velez @EddieVelezATL I would love to know are there conversations amongst @MLB UA personnel where they look at footage to see the grave errors they make? Unfortunately because of these irresponsible errors that the pitch challenge will arrive in @MLB . Pitch calls in the @Mets vs. @SFGiants are BAD! I would love to know are there conversations amongst @MLBUA personnel where they look at footage to see the grave errors they make? Unfortunately because of these irresponsible errors that the pitch challenge will arrive in @MLB. Pitch calls in the @Mets vs. @SFGiants are BAD!

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against the calls made by Ortiz.

Andrew Traina @Andrew_Traina @MLB Never let these umps in this series be behind the plate ever again, unhittable strike calls on both sides of the plate against both teams all 4 games @MLB Never let these umps in this series be behind the plate ever again, unhittable strike calls on both sides of the plate against both teams all 4 games

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. MLB has already tested 'robot umpires' and with increasing mistakes coming from senior umpires, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

Mike Fichera @mikefichera Honestly, HP umpire of this Mets/Giants game Roberto Ortiz is missing so many calls- kind of wild. Honestly, HP umpire of this Mets/Giants game Roberto Ortiz is missing so many calls- kind of wild.

Jonathan Hand @JonathanHand @Mets Tell the Mets pitchers to throw 5 inches outside more. This umpire calls them strikes, The Giants pitchers already figured that out. 🙄 @StevenACohen2 @Mets Tell the Mets pitchers to throw 5 inches outside more. This umpire calls them strikes, The Giants pitchers already figured that out. 🙄 @StevenACohen2

Nadja O'Dwyer @MommieOD @EddieVelezATL @Mets @MLB UA @MLB @SFGiants I don't understand why umpiring crews are so blatantly bad these days. I have been watching baseball since the Mets "birth" in '62, and while there have always been bad calls, it was nothing like now. We have all this technology and it just gets worse! What the heck is it? @EddieVelezATL @MLBUA @MLB @Mets @SFGiants I don't understand why umpiring crews are so blatantly bad these days. I have been watching baseball since the Mets "birth" in '62, and while there have always been bad calls, it was nothing like now. We have all this technology and it just gets worse! What the heck is it?

Robby McCann @robbymccann27 Convinced the Mets and Giants home plate ump switches his strike zone every batter guy is trash Convinced the Mets and Giants home plate ump switches his strike zone every batter guy is trash

Max’s picks @Mbirnr The umpire scorecard for this giants Mets home plate ump is gonna be hysterical CC: @PadresHobbyGuy The umpire scorecard for this giants Mets home plate ump is gonna be hysterical CC:@PadresHobbyGuy

twey @walkthiswey47 Worst umpire I’ve seen all year in this Mets/Giants game. Get the robots callin pitches already, this is pathetic. @MLB I couldn’t get this big of a strike zone in high school. Looks like the ump is calling a U9 game trying to get home for dinner in time. Worst umpire I’ve seen all year in this Mets/Giants game. Get the robots callin pitches already, this is pathetic. @MLB I couldn’t get this big of a strike zone in high school. Looks like the ump is calling a U9 game trying to get home for dinner in time.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident about introducing automated strike zone in 2024

Rob Manfred is someone who has looked to revolutionize and popularize the game through new rules. This season, new rules such as the pitch clock have been hotly debated amongst fans. Speaking to ESPN's Don Van Natta, Manfred previously discussed the introduction of the automated strike zone next season.

"One possibility is for the automated system to call every pitch and transmit the balls and strikes to a home plate umpire via an ear piece. Another option is a replay review system of balls and strikes with each manager getting several challenges a game," Van Natta had written.

Even though there is no grading system to test the calls made by the umpires, some mechanism must be put into place by the league to correct the calls that are completely off the grid.

