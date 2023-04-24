The never-ending MLB umpire saga in the baseball world seems to continue as more officiating errors take the limelight. In the series between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants, some drastic calls by the umpires affected the game badly.
The Giants hosted the Mets for a four-game series that was eventually split. After the Mets took the first two with a five-run margin game and a shutout seven-run win, the Giants came back to take the last two.
In the series finale, home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz made some bizarre calls. The experienced official called strikes on pitches that were clearly outside the strike zone. Ortiz is one of MLB's very few umpires of Puerto Rican origin. He made his debut in the 2016 season.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against the calls made by Ortiz.
Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. MLB has already tested 'robot umpires' and with increasing mistakes coming from senior umpires, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident about introducing automated strike zone in 2024
Rob Manfred is someone who has looked to revolutionize and popularize the game through new rules. This season, new rules such as the pitch clock have been hotly debated amongst fans. Speaking to ESPN's Don Van Natta, Manfred previously discussed the introduction of the automated strike zone next season.
"One possibility is for the automated system to call every pitch and transmit the balls and strikes to a home plate umpire via an ear piece. Another option is a replay review system of balls and strikes with each manager getting several challenges a game," Van Natta had written.
Even though there is no grading system to test the calls made by the umpires, some mechanism must be put into place by the league to correct the calls that are completely off the grid.