The Toronto Blue Jays are once again dominating the early returns in voting for the MLB All-Star Game. With an entire nation in their corner, Blue Jays players are reaping the rewards as Toronto ballcaps adorn three of the four leading American League infield vote-getters.
The Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the top vote-getter at first base, Bo Bichette at shortstop, and Matt Chapman at third base. Only Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers breaks Toronto's deadlock by leading the voting at second base.
Semien is beating out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, who is currently third in All-Star Game voting at his position.
Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk is having a tremendously disappointing season, batting .256 with three home runs, but is fourth in voting at his position.
Blue Jays outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer are fifth and seventh, respectively, among AL outfielders.
Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays should be high in the AL Most Valuable Player voting come season's end, and hence All-Star Game fans aren't too rankled about his lead at shortstop.
However, Guerrero's lead over Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays has many a non-Blue Jays fan incensed. Guerrero is hitting .283 with nine homers and 40 RBI; Diaz is hitting .313 with 12 homers and 34 RBI.
Chapman leads Josh Jung of the Rangers, despite Jung leading Chapman in all three Triple Crown categories. Chapman is hitting .269 with nine homers and 34 RBI, Jung is hitting .285 with 13 homers and 39 RBI.
It's not to say that the trio of Blue Jays players are not talented. However, vote for is who they want to see in the All-Star Game, not for who the most talented players are in MLB.
Toronto Blue Jays had six rostered players for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game
Six Blue Jays players made the AL All-Star roster in last season's game. One player that certainly won't be making a return trip is pitcher Alek Manoah, who was sent down to the minor leagues last week.