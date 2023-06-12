The Toronto Blue Jays are once again dominating the early returns in voting for the MLB All-Star Game. With an entire nation in their corner, Blue Jays players are reaping the rewards as Toronto ballcaps adorn three of the four leading American League infield vote-getters.

The Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the top vote-getter at first base, Bo Bichette at shortstop, and Matt Chapman at third base. Only Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers breaks Toronto's deadlock by leading the voting at second base.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball 1st round of All Star Voting in, Lets look at the leaders for the American League infield positions



1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2B: Marcus Semien

SS: Bo Bichette

3B: Matt Chapman 1st round of All Star Voting in, Lets look at the leaders for the American League infield positions 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.2B: Marcus SemienSS: Bo Bichette 3B: Matt Chapman https://t.co/HWcgnw61Ec

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Semien is beating out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, who is currently third in All-Star Game voting at his position.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk is having a tremendously disappointing season, batting .256 with three home runs, but is fourth in voting at his position.

Blue Jays outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer are fifth and seventh, respectively, among AL outfielders.

Cole Enjoyer @NYSportsEnjoyer @StoolBaseball It’s almost like they have a whole country voting for them @StoolBaseball It’s almost like they have a whole country voting for them

All Things Sports @BurnerVerfied @StoolBaseball It’s the same problem every year. All of Canada votes for the blue jays. @StoolBaseball It’s the same problem every year. All of Canada votes for the blue jays.

Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays should be high in the AL Most Valuable Player voting come season's end, and hence All-Star Game fans aren't too rankled about his lead at shortstop.

However, Guerrero's lead over Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays has many a non-Blue Jays fan incensed. Guerrero is hitting .283 with nine homers and 40 RBI; Diaz is hitting .313 with 12 homers and 34 RBI.

Craig Rutan @sccphysicsprof @StoolBaseball So many All Stars, yet they sit in fourth place. Something just isn't right. @StoolBaseball So many All Stars, yet they sit in fourth place. Something just isn't right.

Alex Mullins @amullin836 @StoolBaseball Some things never change sadly. Toronto players always have the advantage in all star voting, probably the biggest reason all star voting shouldn’t happen @StoolBaseball Some things never change sadly. Toronto players always have the advantage in all star voting, probably the biggest reason all star voting shouldn’t happen

JL @TheyCallMeJL_94 @StoolBaseball I didn't realize baseball was that popular in Canada @StoolBaseball I didn't realize baseball was that popular in Canada

Chapman leads Josh Jung of the Rangers, despite Jung leading Chapman in all three Triple Crown categories. Chapman is hitting .269 with nine homers and 34 RBI, Jung is hitting .285 with 13 homers and 39 RBI.

Michael Olson @michael_olly14 @StoolBaseball This is why I’ve always been against fan voting. I get it, the All-Star game is just supposed to be a fun event, but it takes away from players, on lesser supported teams, that are playing out of their minds and aren’t popular enough to get in @StoolBaseball This is why I’ve always been against fan voting. I get it, the All-Star game is just supposed to be a fun event, but it takes away from players, on lesser supported teams, that are playing out of their minds and aren’t popular enough to get in

. @EthanShapiro7 @StoolBaseball Honestly, if Bo gets the votes, good for him, it’s close between him and Franco. Vladdy over Yandy Diaz this season is a CRIME. @StoolBaseball Honestly, if Bo gets the votes, good for him, it’s close between him and Franco. Vladdy over Yandy Diaz this season is a CRIME.

Gulk @realgulk



Also American fans: "man we need to stop canadians from stuffing the ballots" @StoolBaseball American fans: "Canada can't support a second team"Also American fans: "man we need to stop canadians from stuffing the ballots" @StoolBaseball American fans: "Canada can't support a second team"Also American fans: "man we need to stop canadians from stuffing the ballots"

It's not to say that the trio of Blue Jays players are not talented. However, vote for is who they want to see in the All-Star Game, not for who the most talented players are in MLB.

Mason @Musgroves_memes @StoolBaseball If this group was on an actual team, they would easily win a World Series @StoolBaseball If this group was on an actual team, they would easily win a World Series

Toronto Blue Jays had six rostered players for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 and Matt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros

Six Blue Jays players made the AL All-Star roster in last season's game. One player that certainly won't be making a return trip is pitcher Alek Manoah, who was sent down to the minor leagues last week.

Poll : 0 votes