MLB fans react to Aaron Boone imitating umpire Laz Diaz: "Send him to the circus"

Aaron Boone was involved in a heated argument against home plate umpire Laz Diaz which turned out to be hilarious in the end, as the Yankees manager showed off his theatrics in the game against the Chicago White Sox.

The incident in question occurred in the eighth innings of the game with the Yankees trailing 1-2. Anthony Volpe, who was at the plate with zero outs in the innings, was called for a third strike. The pitch seemed to be just missing the strike zone, however, official Diaz called him out for looking.

Aaron Boone was already frustrated because of the lackluster calls throughout the game and he couldn't hold it back anymore as he proceeded to give Diaz a mouthful. After a few verbal exchanges, Boone showed off a few theatrics in order to mimic the official.

First, the Yankees manager drew a line on the ground to signify the framing of the strike zone. Then Aaron Boone tried to imitate the strike call by Diaz in his signature way. The pair exchanged a few more jabs at each other before the bench leader finally left the field.

Fans found it hilarious as they took to Twitter to make light of the whole situation:

tknows05 @tknows05 @Jared_Carrabis This is hilarious lmao what a good way to get tossed

Danirlla @d_shawstein @Jared_Carrabis He should rip his players like this every once in a while. Instead of constantly making excuses for them

Teddy Kurtz @KurtzTeddy @Jared_Carrabis Boone drawing the lane where Laz calls every pitch a strike was hilarious

daniel @dakernal27 @Jared_Carrabis Diaz is trending/very close to Angel Hernandez level bad so good for Boone

Richard Arce @Richard_C_Arce @Jared_Carrabis Literally the only thing he’s good at

Michael @yanksgte @Jared_Carrabis @rheidrick24 It's all he does. Complain about the strike zone.

Aaron Boone was left frustrated by lackluster Yankees offense

The New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox mirrored their performance all season. They showed potential but failed to convert when most needed. They went 1-9 with 12 runners on base with another horror 1-run game.

In the defense, things seemed to be fine as Gerrit Cole helped to keep his team in the hunt going as deep as the eighth but earned two runs in the innings. Chicago then stretched their lead to 5-1 and eventually won the game with that scoreline.

The Yankees are currently last in the AL East with a 58-55 record and require to string wins if they have any chance to contend for the AL Wild Card spots.