Aaron Judge marked his second game after a comeback from toe injury with a stunning home run, helping the New York Yankees topple the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Saturday night. The fans were ecstatic after the star slugger's impactful outing against the Orioles.

Following a hitless outing against the Orioles in the opener of the weekend road series, Judge brought his A-game on Saturday night.

He walloped a two-run homer, his 20th of the season, on top of the third inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His mammoth 442-foot drive helped the Yankees regain the lead in the third inning. Judge was moved to the right field after starting as a designated hitter on Friday.

Since the return on Friday from a toe injury that kept him out since early June, he has had three walks and three hits in 9 plate appearances.

Judge's brilliant outing at Oriole Park on Saturday pleased the Yankees fans.

One fan wrote, "Dude is the whole team"

Andrew @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks He is too good at the game of baseball.

JvRich_ @JvRich_ @TalkinYanks He is THE most valuable player in mlb

Sam @GoatChef30 @TalkinYanks Best yankee player in history

rxated @rxated_ @TalkinYanks Best hitter in baseball is back

Another fan compiled, "Best hitter in baseball is back," after the Yankees slugger's first homer in the MLB since returning from a ligament injury.

Trever Anderson @treveranderson3 @TalkinYanks Dude is the whole team lol.

Aaron Judge-led New York Yankees bounce-back against Baltimore Orioles after shutout loss

Although the reigning AL MVP hogged the limelight with his two-run homer, it was Giancarlo Stanton's solo homer in the first inning that gave the lead to the Yankees.

Ryan Mountcastle's solo home run and Ramón Urías' RBI single saw the Orioles grab the lead for the first time in the game.

However, the hosts' lead was shortlived as Judge's two-run homer in the third inning put the Yankees ahead.

Both sides were neck to neck in the game before Kyle Higashioka's solo home run at the top of the sixth inning provided some breathing room for the Yankees.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's three-run double further solidified the Yankees' position in the game as they secured an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning.

The Yankees bounced back from the loss on Friday to level the three-game series. It was a contrasting performance from New York's hitters, who did not manage a single run in Friday's shout-out defeat.

The slugger's starry return is cause for optimism for the fans as the Yankees remain with an outside chance of sealing a wildcard spot in the American League East.

Meanwhile, the Orioles remain at the top of the AL East, tied on 63 wins with the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays have, however, lost three more games than the O's