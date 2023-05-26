Create

MLB fans react to adorable moments between Aaron Judge and pet dog, Gus: "Both so cute and golden and likeable"

By Dipasree De
Modified May 26, 2023 06:30 GMT
Aaron Judge with his pet Gus Judge

In a heartwarming display of affection, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge recently stole the show at Yankee Stadium by sharing adorable moments with his beloved dog, Gus Judge. The incident, captured in a viral video, has left fans with a renewed sense of admiration for the charismatic outfielder.

During a pregame warm-up at the stadium, Judge took a moment to greet his four-legged friend. On his part, Gus wasted no time wagging his tail furiously, clearly overjoyed to see his human companion.

The video showcased Judge's softer side as he showered Gus with affection, petting and playing with him amidst the bustling baseball environment.

The heartwarming video of Aron and Gus Judge was shared on Reddit. Check it out below.

MLB Fans, both at the stadium and on social media, were quick to express their delight and admiration for Judge's heartwarming gesture. The video rapidly spread across various platforms, eliciting an avalanche of reactions. Here are some of them.

"Oh thank you, finally. They were both so cute and golden and likeable, hard to tell them apart" - one fan said.
"I have just learned of Gus Judge's existence but I would die for him." - another fan claimed.
Dog pictures' role in Aaron Judge re-signing with the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City.

It is rumored that Anthony Rizzo and his dog played a role in persuading Aaron Judge to re-sign with the New York Yankees. Rizzo's consistent sharing of photos featuring their dogs frolicking together has led fans to believe that it might have been the decisive factor in Judge's decision.

It is widely known that Judge considers his pup, Penny, more than just a pet. She brings him warmth and happiness and is an integral part of his life. Combined with Rizzo's influence, Judge's love for dogs may have played a pivotal role in his contract extension with the Yankees.

