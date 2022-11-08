Yesterday, first baseman Anthony Rizzo opted out of the remaining year of his contract with the New York Yankees. The former All-Star signed a two-year deal last offseason and after hitting 32 home runs in a resurgent season, is going to test the market.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his contract with the Yankees & is now a free agent, via multiple sources. Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his contract with the Yankees & is now a free agent, via multiple sources. https://t.co/BlR5BYo68b

The Yankees have had a hole at first base for years, struggling to find anyone who could play the position well defensively, hit well and stay on the field. Rizzo checked all of those boxes, so the team will definitely be interested in re-signing him.

However, after a strong year, he will also have other suitors. MLB fans aren't sure where he's going next.

Clay Buchholz fan account @BuchholzReturn @MLBONFOX Interesting move, assume he would resign for a bigger deal with the Yankees considering he’s a short porch merchant and isn’t doing much if he can’t play there 81 games a year @MLBONFOX Interesting move, assume he would resign for a bigger deal with the Yankees considering he’s a short porch merchant and isn’t doing much if he can’t play there 81 games a year

JON POLIŦO 🌵 @Jon_Polito



Tucker RF

Peña SS

Alvarez DH

Bregman 3B

*Rizzo 1B

Altuve 2B

Brantley LF

McCormick CF

Maldonado C @MLBONFOX Opening Day 2023Tucker RFPeña SSAlvarez DHBregman 3B*Rizzo 1BAltuve 2BBrantley LFMcCormick CFMaldonado C @MLBONFOX Opening Day 2023 Tucker RFPeña SSAlvarez DH Bregman 3B*Rizzo 1BAltuve 2BBrantley LF McCormick CFMaldonado C

DreamTeamApple 🍎 @DreamTeamApple1 @MLBONFOX Jim Crane likes Anthony Rizzo. He'll probably end up signing with the Houston Astros. I prefer Josh Bell but I wouldn't be disappointed with Rizzo at all. He'll hit 30+ home runs, but he's a low batting average hitter now a days. Jose Abreu is an intriguing/expensive third option @MLBONFOX Jim Crane likes Anthony Rizzo. He'll probably end up signing with the Houston Astros. I prefer Josh Bell but I wouldn't be disappointed with Rizzo at all. He'll hit 30+ home runs, but he's a low batting average hitter now a days. Jose Abreu is an intriguing/expensive third option

Snazzy @TrstTheJrny24 @MLBONFOX @BlakeDunkel He would fit in well with the Twins and Minnesota, come to us 🧞 @MLBONFOX @BlakeDunkel He would fit in well with the Twins and Minnesota, come to us 🧞

Joey @joeydonohue_ @MLBONFOX Probably just restructuring his contract. He’ll probably be back in the Bronx @MLBONFOX Probably just restructuring his contract. He’ll probably be back in the Bronx

Clearly, lots of fan bases would love to see their team sign the veteran first baseman. If the Yankees want to keep him, they may have to pay up to keep him away from the Houston Astros and other rivals.

What teams could sign Anthony Rizzo?

The favorite to earn the All-Star's services has to be New York. He likes playing there, they need him possibly more than most other teams do, and there's a level of familiarity.

Him opting out doesn't mean he wants to sign elsewhere. He's simply parlaying his stellar season into a better payday and perhaps even a longer contract to stay in New York for a while longer.

However, now that he is on the market, he will have lots of teams calling him. The Astros could use a first baseman and the potential to win a championship there has to be tantalizing.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Should the Chicago White Sox let Jose Abreu walk, Rizzo could be a left-handed option at first base.

Josh Bell is a free agent after half a season in San Diego, and they would certainly love to bring in the former Chicago Cubs star to replace him.

Other teams, like the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians and others, might be interested in upgrading their lineup at that position. Not many first baseman available are better than Rizzo, so the temptation is there.

However, competing with the Yankees in free agency is not something a lot of teams try to do every year, so he may sign back there without much noise.

Poll : 0 votes