Mark Canha and the New York Mets have been facing struggles this season, especially after losing a series to the Boston Red Sox with back-to-back losses. In yesterday's match, the Red Sox emerged victorious with a 6-1 score, with Rafael Devers launching a homer to extend their lead over the Mets.

Despite the challenging times, Buck Showalter, the team's manager, maintains unwavering faith in the team and remains calm even when the situation seems dire. While he has been the subject of jokes due to his behavior, it doesn't appear to bother him much.

In the post-game interview yesterday, Buck Showalter took it a step further in trying to advertise one of his players, Mark Canha. As the trade deadlines approach, his praises towards Canha seemed like an attempt to sell him off.

Showalter emphasized Canha's versatility, highlighting his ability to play well at all three bases and praising him as an amazing player to have on any team.

- Buck Showalter on Mark Canha's performance in the field tonight "I think tonight was a great example as to why people like having Mark Canha on their team. He can play third, he can play first, and he can play all three"- Buck Showalter on Mark Canha's performance in the field tonight pic.twitter.com/ryfABL4PTd

"I think tonight was a great example as to why people like having Mark Canha on their team. He can play third, he can play first, and he can play all three" – Buck Showalter on Mark's performance yesterday

MLB fans didn’t take long to figure out what was going out.

“This is a sales pitch” – one fan commented.

Is Mark Canha’s time with the New York Mets over?

Mark Canha #19 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on July 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It has been established that Mark Canha’s journey with the New York Mets is coming to an end. There has been news that other teams are contacting the Mets to inquire about the availability of the 34-year old.

Canha, is currently hitting .244/.346/.396 with 14 doubles, he has registered six home runs, 28 RBIs, and seven stolen bases this season through 266 plate appearances.

Despite a challenging start to the season, he has shown significant improvement with a .872 OPS over the last 34 games, bringing his season wRC+ to 111, which is 11% better than the league's average.

The New York Mets dream of entering the World Series has been shattered. Therefore, the team is currently looking forward to trade some players, thereby hoping to improve their fortunes.

