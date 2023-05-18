The Los Angeles Dodgers recently announced their plans to drop The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from the their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16, which has left fans disappointed. The inclusion of the group has been the source of some controversy among some fans, prompting the Dodgers to drop them from the evening's program.

Fans on social media were not happy with the decision and critcized the franchise of exclusion and cowardice.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a protest, charity and street performance organization that uses drag and religious imagery to bring attention to sexual intolerance and issues of gender and morality.

The group was originally founded in 1979 in Iowa City and has now grown into an international organization with presence in the US, Canada, Europe and South America. They are mostly non-profit organizations across the world who raise money for LGBT-related cuases.

The group was scheduled to receive a Community Hero Award, honoring its efforts to promote human rights, diversity and “spiritual enlightenment.” However, due to opposition from varios Catholic groups, as well as a US senator, the team's management has decided to drop the group from the program. This has been met with severe critcism from fans online.

"Cancel the whole thing, we are not coming," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Do they not have a backbone?" added another.

D.A @D_A_76 @Dodgers When can normal, sane people be honored in front of a large audience? @Dodgers When can normal, sane people be honored in front of a large audience?

Connor Young @YNOTConnor @Dodgers I've been a fan since 81, and I've sat through a whole lot of stuff you guys have promoted that was offensive to ME, but I knew was important to others. I'm very disappointed in this organization today. Bauer signing was Strike 1 for new ownership, this is Strike 2. Shame on you. @Dodgers I've been a fan since 81, and I've sat through a whole lot of stuff you guys have promoted that was offensive to ME, but I knew was important to others. I'm very disappointed in this organization today. Bauer signing was Strike 1 for new ownership, this is Strike 2. Shame on you.

(The Pride Fighter) American Oni/WPW Leather Daddy @TheAmericanOni @Dodgers You're wrong for this the sisters are nothing but a kind charitable group that create safe spaces. If you're going to cater to bigots cancel the whole LGBTQIA night. You're just being performative. @Dodgers You're wrong for this the sisters are nothing but a kind charitable group that create safe spaces. If you're going to cater to bigots cancel the whole LGBTQIA night. You're just being performative.

Aaliyah Love🎀 @AaliyahLove69 @Dodgers “Happy Pride, we uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?” Oooh that’s some evil sh. The sisters ARE Pride. You’re just trying to make money. Pride is about inclusion smh @Dodgers “Happy Pride, we uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?” Oooh that’s some evil sh. The sisters ARE Pride. You’re just trying to make money. Pride is about inclusion smh

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night scheduled to be held on June 16 this year

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their LGBTQ+ Pride Night held at Dodgers Stadium every year, which includes performances from groups, along with awards and a pride march on the same week.

It is an event aimed to honor those who fight for equality among marginalized groups and spread awareness of the challenges faced by them. They have teamed up with the community non-profit partner LA Pride to organize the event.

The event is scheduled to be held after the LA teams' MLB series agains the Chicago White Sox. While the event is an important part of their efferts to stay connected with the community, the team and players will be focused on the game at hand and their hopes of making the postseason.

