MLB isn't done tinkering with the rules of the sport and is now experimenting with the sphere of the designated hitter.

The league announced a slate of new rules that it will try out as part of its partnership with the independent Atlantic League this summer. One of the more controversial rules is the "double-hook" designated hitter, where a team will lose its DH if its starting pitcher fails to go five innings.

The Atlantic League also used the "double-hook" rule last season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ MLB is also experimenting with a "Double-Hook" DH rule in the Atlantic League, where a team loses its DH if the starting pitcher fails to complete at least five innings MLB is also experimenting with a "Double-Hook" DH rule in the Atlantic League, where a team loses its DH if the starting pitcher fails to complete at least five innings https://t.co/sIJNiUddvh

As part of MLB's experimental "double-hook" rule, as long as a starting pitcher goes a full five innings, nothing changes. However, if the pitcher who starts the game gets hooked before going a full five, then that team forgoes its designated hitter from whatever point that pitcher is pulled and becomes the pitcher's spot in the batting lineup for the remainder of the contest.

MLB Deadline News @MLBDeadlineNews @TalkinBaseball_ I think it’s time to experiment with playing a season with no experimental rule changes @TalkinBaseball_ I think it’s time to experiment with playing a season with no experimental rule changes

Ryan Melvin @RyanMelvin2904 @TalkinBaseball_ Dumbest rule I’ve ever heard of tbh. What happens if a starter gets hurt? @TalkinBaseball_ Dumbest rule I’ve ever heard of tbh. What happens if a starter gets hurt?

Andrea ⚾️ @AndreaNimchuk @TalkinBaseball_ Stop ruining baseball for the real fans who have loved it all their lives and watch every single game. If a person doesn’t like it, 30 minutes isn’t going to change their minds. Why not just put the ball on a tee? @TalkinBaseball_ Stop ruining baseball for the real fans who have loved it all their lives and watch every single game. If a person doesn’t like it, 30 minutes isn’t going to change their minds. Why not just put the ball on a tee?

The Atlantic League is an independent minor league that has been a designated MLB Partner League since 2019. As part of the partnership, the league helps the major leagues test out proposed new rules. Not all rules tested out in the Atlantic League have made it to the majors.

Fans are nearly unanimous in their hopes that the "double-hook" designated hitter rule is one headed for the scrap heap.

RB @rbhockey6 @TalkinBaseball_ That’s the most useless rule I’ve ever heard of and does nothing good for the game. Manfraud @TalkinBaseball_ That’s the most useless rule I’ve ever heard of and does nothing good for the game. Manfraud

Yankees Files @YankeesFiles @TalkinBaseball_ This rule sucks and I guarantee it would eliminate jobs for RPs (or have them getting optioned way more) and incentivize teams to carry an extra DH-type guy on their bench. Teams aren’t gonna leave starters out there to die when they can just roster math their way out of it. @TalkinBaseball_ This rule sucks and I guarantee it would eliminate jobs for RPs (or have them getting optioned way more) and incentivize teams to carry an extra DH-type guy on their bench. Teams aren’t gonna leave starters out there to die when they can just roster math their way out of it.

As part of a press release in regards to the experimental rules, Morgan Sword, the league's vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement:

"We thank the Atlantic League for their continued partnership. In recent years, the ALPB’s experimental rules have aimed to emphasize athleticism, improved pace of play and other means of giving fans the game they want to see."

DO84 @DuckedOut84



Make it make sense. @TalkinBaseball_ So the league gives everyone the DH and then immediately starts trying to figure out how to take it awayMake it make sense. @TalkinBaseball_ So the league gives everyone the DH and then immediately starts trying to figure out how to take it away Make it make sense.

connor roy was interested in politics at a very yo @GuyBeinDude @TalkinBaseball_ i like a lot of the rule change ideas but hope this one doesn’t make it to the bigs. goofy and unnecessarily complicated. pitcher injuries are enough of a problem as it is @TalkinBaseball_ i like a lot of the rule change ideas but hope this one doesn’t make it to the bigs. goofy and unnecessarily complicated. pitcher injuries are enough of a problem as it is

John DeStefano @jd9teen @TalkinBaseball_ Do not forget the proposed rule when the forecast calls for temperatures below 60 or above 90 that no starting fielder can play more than 6 innings two consecutive games unless they receive a note from their Mommy @TalkinBaseball_ Do not forget the proposed rule when the forecast calls for temperatures below 60 or above 90 that no starting fielder can play more than 6 innings two consecutive games unless they receive a note from their Mommy

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is clearly emboldened by the success of the new pitch clock rule, which has been greeted with wide acclaim in shortening baseball game times. However, most feel that losing the DH because a starting pitcher can't make it five games is taking it too far.

Matt Darden @mattdarden @TalkinBaseball_ “And that’s strikeout number 3 for the clean up spot tonight and you know what that means folks! One of you will be randomly selected to be shot execution style at home plate following tonight’s game! Section 201 row G seat 12 congratulations!” @TalkinBaseball_ “And that’s strikeout number 3 for the clean up spot tonight and you know what that means folks! One of you will be randomly selected to be shot execution style at home plate following tonight’s game! Section 201 row G seat 12 congratulations!”

MLB introduced the designated hitter in 1973

Umpire Pat Hoberg calls Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for a pitch clock violation.

MLB introduced the designated hitter in the American League in 1973 as a way to boost offense. It was also controversial at the time, but eventually wore its way into the fabric of the game. The National League finally adopted the DH in 2022, making it universal throughout the major and minor leagues.

