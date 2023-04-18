MLB isn't done tinkering with the rules of the sport and is now experimenting with the sphere of the designated hitter.
The league announced a slate of new rules that it will try out as part of its partnership with the independent Atlantic League this summer. One of the more controversial rules is the "double-hook" designated hitter, where a team will lose its DH if its starting pitcher fails to go five innings.
The Atlantic League also used the "double-hook" rule last season.
As part of MLB's experimental "double-hook" rule, as long as a starting pitcher goes a full five innings, nothing changes. However, if the pitcher who starts the game gets hooked before going a full five, then that team forgoes its designated hitter from whatever point that pitcher is pulled and becomes the pitcher's spot in the batting lineup for the remainder of the contest.
The Atlantic League is an independent minor league that has been a designated MLB Partner League since 2019. As part of the partnership, the league helps the major leagues test out proposed new rules. Not all rules tested out in the Atlantic League have made it to the majors.
Fans are nearly unanimous in their hopes that the "double-hook" designated hitter rule is one headed for the scrap heap.
As part of a press release in regards to the experimental rules, Morgan Sword, the league's vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement:
"We thank the Atlantic League for their continued partnership. In recent years, the ALPB’s experimental rules have aimed to emphasize athleticism, improved pace of play and other means of giving fans the game they want to see."
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is clearly emboldened by the success of the new pitch clock rule, which has been greeted with wide acclaim in shortening baseball game times. However, most feel that losing the DH because a starting pitcher can't make it five games is taking it too far.
MLB introduced the designated hitter in 1973
MLB introduced the designated hitter in the American League in 1973 as a way to boost offense. It was also controversial at the time, but eventually wore its way into the fabric of the game. The National League finally adopted the DH in 2022, making it universal throughout the major and minor leagues.