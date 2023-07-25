It hasn't even been two months since Elly De La Cruz made his Major League debut and it is safe to say he has amazed the baseball world. The Milwaukee Brewers scoreboard technicians felt it in the Cincinnati Reds' latest game on the road.
In the game, Elly De La Cruz was robbed of a leadoff homer by Joey Wimer in the outfield. Leading off the Reds lineup, Cruz hit starter Colin Rea's 93 mph pitch toward the center-left field. It seemed to be sailing before Wimer grabbed it with a leaping effort to send Cruz back to the dugout.
As Cruz came to the plate for his next at-bat, the Brewers tried to troll the Cincinnati rookie as they put up a small message for him on their jumbotron.
"ALMOST HIT A HOME RUN IN THE FIRST INNING … BUT DIDN’T.”
The scoreboard technicians would only have themselves to blame when the 21-year-old hit a massive two-run blast toward right field, giving his side the lead. Cruz hit a 456-ft flyball that went above the promotional white Toyota Sequoia positioned beside the scoreboard.
Fans were impressed and they took to social media to heap praise on the young man:
Elly De La Cruz's home run in vain as Reds lose to the Brewers
Even though Colin Rea gave up the two-run homerun to Elly De La Cruz, he was solid for the rest of the game. That helped the Milwaukee Brewers earn a victory against the Cincinnati Reds by a 3-2 margin.
The gap widened at the top of the NL Central table for the Brewers as they now lead the Reds by 1.5 games. Both teams have a sizeable lead over the next-best Chicago Cubs, so it seems that this series could be a decisive factor in the division standings.
5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!