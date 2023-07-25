New York Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor gave MLB fans one of the most memorable plays of the 2023 season.

The four-time All-Star gave a young Boston Red Sox supporter a memory that will probably last a lifetime, and it had nothing to do with her favorite team's 8-6 victory.

Lindor went down the left field line of the Fenway Park game to a young girl in her father's arms. Initially, Lindor tried his best to persuade her to support the Mets by offering her a signed baseball.

He told her:

"I am trying to make you a Mets fan."

His message to her? "Be the best Red Sox fan ever" Francisco Lindor met a young Red Sox fan who is attending a Red Sox game for the first time.His message to her? "Be the best Red Sox fan ever" pic.twitter.com/oN7oH3zdij

Lindor instantly realized how shy she was and offered a moving message instead:

“Be the best Red Sox fan ever.”

Fans were quick to react on social media:

Francisco Lindor's career statistics

Francisco Lindor is a Puerto Rican professional baseball shortstop for the New York Mets of Major League Baseball. He was formerly a member of the Cleveland Indians.

Lindor, a switch-hitter and right-handed pitcher, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds.

In his first two major league seasons, Lindor hit over .300 and played outstanding defense. He was chosen for his first All-Star game and won the Gold Glove Award in 2016, making him the first shortstop from Puerto Rico to do so. In 2017, he received his first Silver Slugger Award.

He was chosen for the 2017 All-WBC Team after finishing second in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

